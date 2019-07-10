



India vs New Zealand LIVE: The disappointing day of ICC World Cup 2019 1st semifinal between India and New Zealand saw play getting abandoned due to rain. But to the much relief of cricketing universe, ICC decided to keep reserve days of play for the semifinals and final. India ns New Zealand will again take field at the Emirates Old Trafford in MAnchester on Wednesday to finish the incomplete match of the scheduled day.

However, before the rain came into play and affected the match, Indian bowlers had firmly placed their team in the driving seat. They restricted the Kiwi batsmen from scoring runs at a brisk rate as the Kane Williamson-led side struggling at 211/5 in 46.1 over at the end of the day’s play. Most of the Blackcaps batters, despite settling in nicely, failed to put their team in a commanding position. Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor all played more than 50 balls but scored at a strike-rate of less than 80. Taylor is batting at 67 off 85 deliveries, reflecting the pressure created by the Indian bowlers on all fronts.

As the play resumes on the reserve day, Taylor and Tom Latham, who also remained not-out at the other end, would look to take their team to a defendable total and give their bowlers something to fight for. That would be, however, a tough task for them, given the slowness of the Old Trafford wicket added with the prime form of Indian bowlers.

Date: July 10, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

India vs New Zealand Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi.