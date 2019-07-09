Live Updates

  • 3:12 PM IST

    That was a great delivery from Bhuvneshwar Kumar that came from down the line into the pads of Martin Guptill. But the decision to take the review was not that great. Will losing the review in the first ball prove costly for team India? Stay tuned with our LIVE BLOG to find out as we get all the latest updates from today’s match.

    NZ: 1/0.

  • 3:10 PM IST

    The Indian bowlers have started with tight line and lengths as the New Zealand openers have failed to score any run in the first two overs. The Kiwi batsmen have resorted to a watchful approach and for the time being, don’t look like in any mood to go for the big hits.

    NZ: 0/0.
  • 3:05 PM IST

    That was too impulsive from Virat Kohli as he trusted Bhuvneshwar Kumar and went for the review in the first ball and got it wrong. As a result, India lost its review in the first ball of the match.

    NZ: 0/0.
  • 2:57 PM IST

    Finally, the teams are out.

    The teams have finally taken the field, amidst speculations that rain might play spoilsport in another match. National Anthems of both the countries have been performed and the Kiwi openers are ready to take guard as the Indian fielders take their positions.
  • 2:51 PM IST

    They know each other since their under-19 days. 11 years ago Kohli was the winning captain in the semi-final of ICC U-19 World Cup. Does Williamson have revenge in his mind this time?

  • 2:43 PM IST

    Finally, something to cherish for the Kane Williamson-led side as their leading wicket-taker in the ICC World Cup 2019 comes back from injury.

  • 2:36 PM IST

    India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah

  • 2:35 PM IST

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult

  • 2:34 PM IST

    Ferguson comes and that is the only change for the Kiwis. India has Chahal coming in place of Kuldeep.

  • 2:33 PM IST

    New Zealand wins the toss and will be batting first.

India and New Zealand LIVE: India and New Zealand are set for the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. While the Indians are riding high after producing a stupendous run in the league stages, New Zealanders find themselves in a slightly depleted position, having lost their last three matches.

The Virat Kohli-led side, in no way, can take their opponents lightly and should take lessons from the last time both the teams faced. Leading to the ongoing World Cup, India and New Zealand played in a warm-up game which the Kiwis had won comprehensively. But nine league games after, Kohli & Co. definitely look the stronger side and favourites to book their spot in the final. While the Kane Williamson-led side also hold the capability to turn down any opponents on a given day.

India and New Zealand Live Score and Updates: Rain Threat Looms Large Over Today’s Match

Date: July 9, 2019.

Toss: The toss is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi