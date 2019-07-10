Live Updates

  • 3:41 PM IST

    A dot to end! A tidy start by Boult. This is on middle, Rahul works it to mid-wicket. Just a couple of runs from the over. IND 2/0 in 1 over vs NZ (239/8)

  • 3:36 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Updates: We are back for the chase! The Indian openers, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma make their way out to the middle. Rohit Sharma will be on strike and he will face Trent Boult who has the first new ball in hand. Here we go…

  • 3:33 PM IST

    Bhuvi’s triple blow didn’t allow NZ to get away in the final overs!

  • 3:32 PM IST

    So New Zealand have crawled their way to one run less than 240. That means, they only managed to score 28 in the overs they played today. Surely they would have wanted a little more but runs scoring was not easy today too and Taylor and Latham found that out early. They were content to play it around and take the ones and twos. Jadeja’s brilliance though got the better of Taylor. Once again another amazing effort in the field by Jadeja helped India dismiss Latham. Santner did hit the one boundary but nothing significant after that. Surely, it will be India who walk in as the happier side.

  • 3:26 PM IST

    Complete bowling performance by Team India!

  • 3:26 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: Excellent last over by Bumrah. This is on the pads, Santner looks to heave it but misses. It goes off the pads and rolls to short third man. A leg bye is taken. NEW ZEALAND FINISH WITH 239 FOR 8! New Zealand 239/8 in 50 overs vs India at Old Trafford. Taylor 74, Williamson 64, Bhuvi 3/43

  • 3:26 PM IST

    Almost gets one there! Good stop by Rahul. Bumrah misses the yorker by just and Santner hits it hard towards mid off. Rahul there runs to his left, dives and half stops it. Two taken. NZ 238/8 in 49.4 overs vs IND

  • 3:20 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Updates: OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Matt Henry for 1. A wicket to start the over and one to end it! New Zealand are 8 down. A slower one and it is shorter in length around off. There is absolutely no pace behind the delivery and it is Henry who has to generate all the power. He looks to heave it over the mid-wicket fence but does not get the distance. Kohli there takes a simple catch. Just the 7 runs and 2 wickets from the over. New Zealand 233/9 in 49 overs vs India

  • 3:19 PM IST

    FOUR! Poor ball and put away! First boundary of the morning and a much-needed one. This is short and outside off, Santner slaps it through covers and the ball races away. No chance for the sweeper in the deep. NZ 232/7 in 48.4 overs vs IND

  • 3:13 PM IST

    It’s Jadeja again as he takes a screamer in the very next ball after running Taylor out. This time he jumped his way up to dismiss Tom Latham off a Bhuvneshwar Kumar delivery.

    NZ: 225/7.

India vs New Zealand LIVE: The disappointing day of ICC World Cup 2019 1st semifinal between India and New Zealand saw play getting abandoned due to rain. But to the much relief of cricketing universe, ICC decided to keep reserve days of play for the semifinals and final. India ns New Zealand will again take field at the Emirates Old Trafford in MAnchester on Wednesday to finish the incomplete match of the scheduled day.

However, before the rain came into play and affected the match, Indian bowlers had firmly placed their team in the driving seat. They restricted the Kiwi batsmen from scoring runs at a brisk rate as the Kane Williamson-led side struggling at 211/5 in 46.1 over at the end of the day’s play. Most of the Blackcaps batters, despite settling in nicely, failed to put their team in a commanding position. Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor all played more than 50 balls but scored at a strike-rate of less than 80. Taylor is batting at 67 off 85 deliveries, reflecting the pressure created by the Indian bowlers on all fronts.

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and updates: NZ 239/8 in 50 overs vs IND

As the play resumes on the reserve day, Taylor and Tom Latham, who also remained not-out at the other end, would look to take their team to a defendable total and give their bowlers something to fight for. That would be, however, a tough task for them, given the slowness of the Old Trafford wicket added with the prime form of Indian bowlers.

Date: July 10, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

India vs New Zealand Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi.