  • 4:46 PM IST

    Panic over for Team India fans- Hardik Pandya is back on the field!

  • 4:43 PM IST

    Turn and bounce on this one, tidy over from Chahal – 3 off it. Slightly quicker around off, Williamson looks to defend but the ball bounces high and spins away from him. Williamson retracts from his defense. End of a brilliant over from Jadeja. Just a single and a wicket off it. New Zealand 77/2 in 22 overs vs India

  • 4:33 PM IST

    Man with the golden arm for Team India – Ravindra Jadeja!

  • 4:32 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: OUT! Ravindra Jadeja removes Henry Nicholls for 28. Bowled! What a beauty this is from Jadeja! He pitches this around the middle and off, Nicholls looks to defend it off the front foot. The ball though pitches and spins in sharply. It goes right between the gates of bat and pad onto the stumps. Jadeja gets his first and the 68-run stand has been broken. India needed to break this stand and they have done just that. New Zealand 69/2 in 18.3 overs vs India

  • 4:26 PM IST

    Almost!! A moment of brilliance there from Jadeja almost got India a wicket. Actually, no as Nicholls would have been back in. This is on off, Nicholls plays it late towards point. He sets off thinking it is an easy run. Jadeja though dives to his right, fields the ball. Seeing that Nicholls turns and tries to make it back in. Jadeja has a shy at the striker’s end but misses. NZ 61/1 in 16.5 overs vs IND

  • 4:22 PM IST
    Hardik Pandya is having a slight issue here. Seems to be with his groin. The all-rounder pulls back from his runup. India can not afford to lose him. He is a vital cog in this team with both the bat and ball.
  • 4:17 PM IST

    What a tournament – skipper Kane Williamson is having!

  • 4:14 PM IST

    Drinks Break, it’s time for a breather! New Zealand after being rocked early on have done well to steady the ship. Skipper, Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls started off slowly and found runs hard to come by but now they have started piercing the gaps. India, on the other hand, won’t be too disappointed with this but will look to end the partnership and push New Zealand back again.

  • 4:11 PM IST
    IND vs NZ Live Updates: FOUR! Another poor effort in the field by Team India – this time the culprit is Yuzvendra Chahal. The 50 is up for the Kiwis and also the 50-run stand is up. This is shorter in length and outside off, Williamson guides it through backward point. Chahal at third man is really fine, he runs to his right and then dives but fails to stop it. Spoils the over, 8 from it.
    New Zealand 52/1 in 14 overs vs India
  • 3:59 PM IST

    Brilliant start by Team India!

India and New Zealand LIVE: India and New Zealand are set for the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. While the Indians are riding high after producing a stupendous run in the league stages, New Zealanders find themselves in a slightly depleted position, having lost their last three matches.

The Virat Kohli-led side, in no way, can take their opponents lightly and should take lessons from the last time both the teams faced. Leading to the ongoing World Cup, India and New Zealand played in a warm-up game which the Kiwis had won comprehensively. But nine league games after, Kohli & Co. definitely look the stronger side and favourites to book their spot in the final. While the Kane Williamson-led side also hold the capability to turn down any opponents on a given day.

India and New Zealand Live Score and Updates: NZ 77/2 in 22 overs vs IND

Date: July 9, 2019.

Toss: The toss is scheduled to take place at 2:30 PM IST.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi