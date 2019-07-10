Live Updates

  • 6:42 PM IST

    SIX! He has picked the bones out of that one! Jadeja showing his class with the bat. He comes down the track and once again gets to the pitch of the ball. Lofts it with the turn over the mid-wicket fence. India 159/6 in 41 overs vs New Zealand (239/8)

  • 6:38 PM IST

    Dhoni-Jadeja keeping India on track in the tricky 240 chase in Manchester!

  • 6:34 PM IST

    FOUR! Just out of the reach of Tom Latham, brilliant ideal to the over for Team India. It was short and on the body from Ferguson, Jadeja looks to pull but it goes off the gloves and past the diving Latham for a boundary. 50-run stand comes up for Dhoni-Jadeja. The duo is keeping India’s hopes alive, still, a long way to go though. IND 145/6 in 39.2 overs vs NZ (239/8)

  • 6:30 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: SIX! That is out of here, big hit by Jadeja. Sir Jadeja is playing a real gem of an innings here. He steps out here early and gets to the pitch of the ball. He smashes it over the long on fence, Santner take that. The equation comes down under 100. India 141/6 in 39 overs, need 99 runs to win vs New Zealand (239/8)

  • 6:25 PM IST

    FOUR! One bounce and over the rope, good hit by Jadeja! The crowd has found its voice back again. Slightly shorter and on middle, Jadeja picks the length early and pulls it over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. India 130/6 in 37.3 overs vs New Zealand (239/8)

  • 6:20 PM IST

    Mood of all India fans right now!

  • 6:18 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Updates: Brilliant running by both Dhoni and Jadeja, the Indian batsmen are keeping the scoreboard ticking at the moment. On the pads, Jadeja turns it behind square on the leg side. He runs the first one hard and this time Dhoni says yes for the two and they get it. 18 runs from the last 3 overs. India 123/6 in 36 overs, need 117 runs to win vs New Zealand (239/8)

  • 6:09 PM IST

    FOUR! That was very well played by MS Dhoni. Boult serves a full toss on off, Dhoni does not go hard after it but times it well through mid off. The fielder from mid-off gives it a chase but it’s in vain. First boundary of the game for MS. India 112/6 in 33.4 overs vs New Zealand (239/8)

  • 6:04 PM IST

    Can Ravindra Jadeja take Team India over the line?

  • 6:03 PM IST

    SIX! That was right out of the screws, huge hit from ‘Sir’ Jadeja. First six of the game and it comes off the bat of Jadeja. Some shot this. He steps down the track and lofts it over the long on the fence with ease. 100 up for India. Also, are these signs that Jadeja has now stepped on the gas? 100 up for the Men in Blue. IND 106/6 in 33 overs, need 134 runs to win vs NZ (239/8)

India vs New Zealand LIVE: The disappointing day of ICC World Cup 2019 1st semifinal between India and New Zealand saw play getting abandoned due to rain. But to the much relief of cricketing universe, ICC decided to keep reserve days of play for the semifinals and final. India ns New Zealand will again take field at the Emirates Old Trafford in MAnchester on Wednesday to finish the incomplete match of the scheduled day.

However, before the rain came into play and affected the match, Indian bowlers had firmly placed their team in the driving seat. They restricted the Kiwi batsmen from scoring runs at a brisk rate as the Kane Williamson-led side struggling at 211/5 in 46.1 over at the end of the day’s play. Most of the Blackcaps batters, despite settling in nicely, failed to put their team in a commanding position. Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor all played more than 50 balls but scored at a strike-rate of less than 80. Taylor is batting at 67 off 85 deliveries, reflecting the pressure created by the Indian bowlers on all fronts.

India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score and updates: IND 166/6 in 41.5 overs vs NZ (239/8)

As the play resumes on the reserve day, Taylor and Tom Latham, who also remained not-out at the other end, would look to take their team to a defendable total and give their bowlers something to fight for. That would be, however, a tough task for them, given the slowness of the Old Trafford wicket added with the prime form of Indian bowlers.

Date: July 10, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

India vs New Zealand Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi.