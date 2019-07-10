Live Updates

  • 5:11 PM IST

    FOUR! Another decent over for the Indians – 8 runs from it. The last delivery spoils the over. Short and wide outside off from Neesham, Pant throws his bat at it and gets the result. The ball finds the outside edge and goes to the third man fence. India 70/4 in 20 overs, need 170 runs to win vs New Zealand (239/8)

  • 5:04 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Updates: Around off from De Granhomme, Pant guides it down the third man region and gets a single. 9 from the over. He keeps the strike. The two youngsters who are known for their flashy cricket are doing smart work here. India 60/4 in 18 overs vs New Zealand (239/8)

  • 4:58 PM IST

    Good running by the Indian batsmen and smartly played too. Full on middle and leg, Pandya flicks it with soft hands towards the fine leg region. They run the first hard and call for the second. The fielder from mid-wicket gets to the ball but cannot stop the second.

  • 4:56 PM IST

    In the air… but safe! Is this signs of the luck moving into India’s favor? Hardik Pandya is riding his luck here, 50 up for the Men in Blue. A dropped catch early on and now one which falls short. A good short one on middle, it hurries onto the batter. Pandya looks to pull but gets a top edge which balloons over mid-wicket for one. India 51/4 in 17 overs, need 189 runs to win vs New Zealand (239/8)

  • 4:50 PM IST

    Drinks Break! New Zealand are all over India here. They have scalped 4 but Pant is out in the middle and more importantly, he is looking good. He has had his fair share of luck go his way as Neesham drooped a sitter. India need Pant and Hardik Pandya to consolidate and steady this run chase. India 43/4 in 15 overs vs New Zealand (239/8)

  • 4:44 PM IST

    Team India fans still carry a thread of hope at the moment!

  • 4:42 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Lovely backfoot punch from Pandya and he gets the maximum result for that. Slightly shorter and outside off from Henry, it sits up to be hit. Pandya goes back and punches it past the diving cover fielder and the ball races to the fence. IND 42/4 in 14 overs, need 198 runs to win vs NZ (239/8)

  • 4:36 PM IST

    Lockie Ferguson comes into the attack and he almost got the wicket of Rishabh Pant on the very first ball. DROPPED! Cricket is a great leveller, isn’t it? Neesham who took a brilliant catch before drops a sitter now. This could prove very costly as Pant is looking very good out there. Ferguson almost strikes on the very first ball. It is on the pads, Pant whips it, does not keep it down though. It goes towards Neesham at mid-wicket who gets two hands to it but the ball bursts through and a single is taken. India 39/4 in 12.1 overs, need 201 runs to win vs New Zealand (239/8)

  • 4:33 PM IST

    Team India fans are praying hard for a ‘miraculous escape’ here at Old Trafford!

  • 4:31 PM IST

    FOUR! Pandya is off the mark but this is just a very bad ball from Boult. It is on the pads, Hardik looks to flick it does not come off the middle but it has enough to send it fine down the leg side to the fine leg fence. New Zealand have done well to build the pressure but balls like these take them off. IND 30/4 in 11 overs vs NZ (239/8)

India vs New Zealand LIVE: The disappointing day of ICC World Cup 2019 1st semifinal between India and New Zealand saw play getting abandoned due to rain. But to the much relief of cricketing universe, ICC decided to keep reserve days of play for the semifinals and final. India ns New Zealand will again take field at the Emirates Old Trafford in MAnchester on Wednesday to finish the incomplete match of the scheduled day.

However, before the rain came into play and affected the match, Indian bowlers had firmly placed their team in the driving seat. They restricted the Kiwi batsmen from scoring runs at a brisk rate as the Kane Williamson-led side struggling at 211/5 in 46.1 over at the end of the day’s play. Most of the Blackcaps batters, despite settling in nicely, failed to put their team in a commanding position. Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor all played more than 50 balls but scored at a strike-rate of less than 80. Taylor is batting at 67 off 85 deliveries, reflecting the pressure created by the Indian bowlers on all fronts.

As the play resumes on the reserve day, Taylor and Tom Latham, who also remained not-out at the other end, would look to take their team to a defendable total and give their bowlers something to fight for. That would be, however, a tough task for them, given the slowness of the Old Trafford wicket added with the prime form of Indian bowlers.

Date: July 10, 2019.

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

India vs New Zealand Playing XI

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Trent Boult.

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi.