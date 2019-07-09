Live Updates

  • 6:20 PM IST

    FOUR! 19 runs from Chahal’s over – that’s a big one for Kiwis. Taylor cuts and cuts hard! Short around off, de Grandhomme waits and then cuts it through point for a boundary. New Zealand 179/4 in 43 overs vs India

  • 6:17 PM IST

    James Neesham falls, big wicket for India!

  • 6:17 PM IST

    SIX! Taylor brings his fifty up in style, this is his 50th ODI half-century! This is the first maximum of the day and it was six the moment it left off the bat. Tossed up on off, Taylor gets down on one knee and smashes his slog sweep over the mid-wicket for a huge six to bring up the milestone. NZ 185/4 in 43.1 overs vs IND

  • 6:14 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Updates: FOUR! Excellent placement from Grandhomme – 10 from the over! Just used the pace of the bowler there! Shorter and outside off, de Grandhomme just opens the face and guides it past backward point for a boundary. New Zealand 179/4 in 43 overs vs India

  • 6:10 PM IST

    Oh that was so close! Googly on middle and leg from Chahal, Grandhomme looks to drive against the spin but it goes off the inside edge towards the third man region. Hardik cleans it up before the ropes and the batsmen take two. NZ 170/4 in 42 overs vs IND

  • 6:06 PM IST

  • 6:05 PM IST

    IND vs NZ Live Score And Updates: OUT! Hardik Pandya removes James Neesham for 12. Good catch by Dinesh Karthik in the deep and Pandya has the last laugh! The slow nature of the wicket has done Neesham in. It is on the pads, Neesham looks to whip it over the leg side. He though is early into the shot and ends up mistiming it towards wide long. Karthik takes a good catch running to his left. So just as Neesham looked to step on the gas, he departs. New Zealand 162/4 in 31 overs vs India

  • 6:04 PM IST

    A direct hit would have been extremely close. Fuller and on the middle, this is jammed out towards mid-on. The batsmen take off but manage only a single. The fielder at short mid-wicket runs across and has a shy at the non-striker’s end but misses. 4 from the over. New Zealand 155/3 in 40 overs vs India

  • 5:54 PM IST

    150 up for New Zealand! It was in the air…and DROPPED by Rohit Sharma! Tough chance though. Back of a length ball around off, the ball sticks on the pitch while it comes onto Jimmy. He top edges his pull and it falls to the right and behind of short mid-wicket. Rohit runs and stretches on that side. He gets his fingertips on it but cannot do anything else.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    Yuzi Chahal gives a body blow to New Zealand – Kane Williamson departs!

India and New Zealand LIVE: India and New Zealand are set for the first semi-final of the ICC World Cup 2019 at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. While the Indians are riding high after producing a stupendous run in the league stages, New Zealanders find themselves in a slightly depleted position, having lost their last three matches.

The Virat Kohli-led side, in no way, can take their opponents lightly and should take lessons from the last time both the teams faced. Leading to the ongoing World Cup, India and New Zealand played in a warm-up game which the Kiwis had won comprehensively. But nine league games after, Kohli & Co. definitely look the stronger side and favourites to book their spot in the final. While the Kane Williamson-led side also hold the capability to turn down any opponents on a given day.

Date: July 9, 2019.

Toss: Kane Williamson wins toss, elects to bat first vs India at Old Trafford

Time: 3:00 PM IST.

Venue: Emirates Old Trafford.

Probable Playing XIs —

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Mohammad Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

SQUADS —

India (From): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami.

New Zealand (From): Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (wk), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tom Blundell, Henry Nicholls, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi