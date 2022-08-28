LIVE India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022, Match 2 Score and Updates: August is generally seen as the hottest month to travel to Dubai. With temperatures in the daytime touching 40 and 41 degrees or even going beyond, people are left in the dilemma of whether to explore the city and bear with hot air or stay-put in their rooms with air conditioner on and enjoy the cool air. In this environment of intense heat in Dubai, the Asia Cup, in its 15th edition begins. As usual, there is an India-Pakistan match, happening on Sunday, which has managed to grab a huge chunk of eyeballs leading into the six-team competition.Also Read - LIVE , Asia Cup 2022 Ind vs Pak Build-up, Match 2: Babar & Co. Arrive At Venue | Watch

Sunday’s match also marks talismanic India batter Virat Kohli’s 100th T20I appearance, and his first international match since playing in the third ODI against England on July 17. It will also make Kohli only the second player (after New Zealand’s Ross Taylor) to clock 100 appearances in all three formats of international cricket. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE | Mohammad Kaif Reckons Babar Azam & Co. Would Compete Well Despite Shaheen Afridi Absence

If the cricketing gods are in a mood, then two more India-Pakistan clashes could happen in the Asia Cup, including the final. But for now, Sunday’s match is enough to increase the blockbuster quotient, when India and Pakistan take the field, irrespective of whether heat is at its scorching best or not. Also Read - India Can Beat Pakistan Even After Losing the Toss, Feels Aakash Chopra

Squads

India Team: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

Pakistan Team: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali (subject to approval from ETC), Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.