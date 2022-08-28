LIVE India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2022, Match 2 Score and Updates: August is generally seen as the hottest month to travel to Dubai. With temperatures in the daytime touching 40 and 41 degrees or even going beyond, people are left in the dilemma of whether to explore the city and bear with hot air or stay-put in their rooms with air conditioner on and enjoy the cool air. In this environment of intense heat in Dubai, the Asia Cup, in its 15th edition begins. As usual, there is an India-Pakistan match, happening on Sunday, which has managed to grab a huge chunk of eyeballs leading into the six-team competition.Also Read - LIVE , Asia Cup 2022 Ind vs Pak Build-up, Match 2: Babar & Co. Arrive At Venue | Watch

Sunday’s match also marks talismanic India batter Virat Kohli’s 100th T20I appearance, and his first international match since playing in the third ODI against England on July 17. It will also make Kohli only the second player (after New Zealand’s Ross Taylor) to clock 100 appearances in all three formats of international cricket. Also Read - EXCLUSIVE | Mohammad Kaif Reckons Babar Azam & Co. Would Compete Well Despite Shaheen Afridi Absence 

If the cricketing gods are in a mood, then two more India-Pakistan clashes could happen in the Asia Cup, including the final. But for now, Sunday’s match is enough to increase the blockbuster quotient, when India and Pakistan take the field, irrespective of whether heat is at its scorching best or not. Also Read - India Can Beat Pakistan Even After Losing the Toss, Feels Aakash Chopra

Squads

India Team: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

Pakistan Team: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Hasan Ali (subject to approval from ETC), Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani and Usman Qadir.

Live Updates

    LIVE India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: On Sunday, there will be no Afridi (due to knee injury) to bend it back into the top three India right-handers but the fact remains that despite all the experimentations done by coach Rahul Dravid, the top-order remains exactly the same after that debacle in Dubai.

    LIVE India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: Questions were raised whether the sameness in the top-order with three right-handers make it easy for a good left-arm paceman to set the alarm bells ringing.

    LIVE India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: A lot was said after Afridi’s two-over opening spell send jitters in the Indian camp during the last T20 World Cup opener and India’s erstwhile team management did cop a lot of flak for its archaic batting approach in shortest format of the game.

    LIVE India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: The last meeting India played Pakistan, they didn’t have any idea how much Shaheen Shah Afridi had improved. The result was a 10-wicket defeat. However, the absence of the left arm pacer will be a big blow to Pakistan’s plans against a top heavy Indian batting order.

    LIVE India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: But the lack of regular games mean that Indo-Pak rivalries are rather held between unfamiliar foes rather than familiar ones. One can’t plan a lot against an opposition whom a team plays once or twice a year, while one has to expect the unexpected.

    LIVE India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: With no bilateral contests between the cross-border neighbours for 10 years now and nothing on the anvil in near future, the geo-political tension does always make for a heady build-up.

    LIVE India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup: There would be a bigger picture also and that is to set the core combination for the T20 World Cup in Australia in order by the end of this tournament.