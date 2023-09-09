Top Recommended Stories

  • IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: Clash Likely To Be Washed Out
IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: Clash Likely To Be Washed Out

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super Four, Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest match updates of IND vs PAK.

Updated: September 9, 2023 11:36 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Live Score

India vs Pakistan, Super 4 Live Score: The Indian team management’s predicament in choosing between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will be the dominating theme amid the usual edgy emotional quotient, when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the most-awaited Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Sunday. Alongside focusing on the team goals, the Indian management will want to assemble the best possible 11 in the park against Pakistan, whom the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is facing for the second time in the event. But for that, they need to find answers for the aforementioned puzzle and hope that rains will stay away despite adding a controversial reserve day to the match on Monday.

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma©, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Live Updates

  • Sep 9, 2023 11:32 PM IST

    IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: If rain stops the play then there will be a reserve day for the India-Pakistan clash on the next day that will be 11 September.

  • Sep 9, 2023 11:31 PM IST

    IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: However the clash will likely to be washed out as there are reports of rain at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

  • Sep 9, 2023 11:24 PM IST

  • Sep 9, 2023 11:22 PM IST

    IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: Additionally, Kishan brings in a bit of variety to the Indian batting line-up as he is a left-hander.

    So, it seems that Kishan has everything going for him. But Rahul’s claim for the No. 5 position is hard to ignore despite the fact that the Bengaluru cricketer has not played an ODI since March this year, courtesy a thigh injury and the ensuing phase of post-surgery convalescence.

  • Sep 9, 2023 10:53 PM IST
    IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: The 25-year-old Jharkhand man opened the innings against the Caribbeans while batted in the middle-order against Pakistan.
  • Sep 9, 2023 10:53 PM IST

    IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: During the process, Kishan has also diversified himself, underlining his comfort in positions ranging from opening to No. 5.

  • Sep 9, 2023 10:51 PM IST

    IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: Kishan has impressed everyone in the last month or so, smashing four fifties in as many matches three against the West Indies and one against Pakistan in the Asia Cup Group A match at Pallekele last week.

  • Sep 9, 2023 10:50 PM IST

    IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: The return of Rahul to the squad has widened the pool of players to select from, but that has also given them a happy headache.

  • Sep 9, 2023 10:50 PM IST

  • Sep 9, 2023 10:48 PM IST

    Here is Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

