Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: Eyes on The SKIES
live

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: Eyes on The SKIES

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super Four, Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Pakistan vs India, Super Fours, 3rd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary.

Updated: September 10, 2023 8:08 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

India vs Pakistan Live, Live India vs Pakistan Asia Cup Score, IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 Score, Asia Cup 2023 live score, IND vs PAK live Score, IND vs PAK Latest score, IND vs PAK Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Live Score, IND vs PAK Live News, IND vs PAK Score Updates, Kohli runs in IND vs PAK, Kohli for IND vs PAK, IND vs PAK free live, free live of IND vs PAK, free live India vs Pakistan, India vs Pakistan Live Updates, India vs Pakistan Score, IND vs PAK Live Score Updates
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 Live Score

India vs Pakistan, Super 4 Live Score

The Indian team management’s predicament in choosing between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will be the dominating theme amid the usual edgy emotional quotient, when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the most-awaited Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Sunday. Alongside focusing on the team goals, the Indian management will want to assemble the best possible 11 in the park against Pakistan, whom the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is facing for the second time in the event. But for that, they need to find answers for the aforementioned puzzle and hope that rains will stay away despite adding a controversial reserve day to the match on Monday.

Trending Now

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma©, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:08 AM IST
    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE: Haris Rauf, with his express pace, is currently topping the Asia Cup bowling chart with 9 wickets from three matches, and seemed to have emerged from the shadows of Afridi (7 wickets).
  • Sep 10, 2023 8:04 AM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE: Of course, Rohit and other Indian batters will be wary of the high-paced incoming deliveries of Shaheen Shah Afridi, but the Pakistan bowling unit has other equally explosive performers.

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:59 AM IST
    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE: So, India will also want to enter the log sheet but they will have to counter a potent Pakistan bowling attack that can make an impact irrespective of the nature of the pitch.
  • Sep 10, 2023 7:57 AM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE: Pakistan have already bagged two points after beating Bangladesh by 7 wickets at Lahore, and another win will place them comfortably on the way to the final.

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:40 AM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE: The pitch of that ground will help the spinners to get wickets. In the last ODI, it seemed difficult to score runs here.

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:38 AM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE: The match is most likely to go for the reserve day and there are more chances of rain on Monday.

  • Sep 10, 2023 7:26 AM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE: There is no rain as of now in Colombo but as per the weather forecast there is a 70 per cent chance of rain during the toss time.

  • Sep 9, 2023 11:32 PM IST

    IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: If rain stops the play then there will be a reserve day for the India-Pakistan clash on the next day that will be 11 September.

  • Sep 9, 2023 11:31 PM IST

    IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: However the clash will likely to be washed out as there are reports of rain at R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.

  • Sep 9, 2023 11:24 PM IST

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.

?>