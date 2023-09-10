Top Recommended Stories

  IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE Score: Eyes on The SKIES!
Updated: September 10, 2023 12:45 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

The Indian team management’s predicament in choosing between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will be the dominating theme amid the usual edgy emotional quotient, when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the most-awaited Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Sunday. Alongside focusing on the team goals, the Indian management will want to assemble the best possible 11 in the park against Pakistan, whom the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is facing for the second time in the event. But for that, they need to find answers for the aforementioned puzzle and hope that rains will stay away despite adding a controversial reserve day to the match on Monday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma©, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

  • Sep 10, 2023 12:44 PM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup, Super 4 LIVE: The rain has stopped and fans are entering the ground, it seems like the stadium will be jam packed.

  • Sep 10, 2023 12:44 PM IST

  • Sep 10, 2023 12:36 PM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup, Super 4 LIVE: It has started raining again in Colombo that’s bad news for both the teams.

  • Sep 10, 2023 12:11 PM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup, Super 4 LIVE: The match is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM IST, but we fear there could be a delay due to rain. On hindsight, the good thing is, it is not raining now.

  • Sep 10, 2023 12:10 PM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup, Super 4 LIVE: The big question when it comes to team selction for today’s match is – will KL Rahul edge in-form Ishan Kishan to the XI? Personally, I feel that will not happen and Kishan will retain his spot in the side.

  • Sep 10, 2023 12:00 PM IST

  • Sep 10, 2023 11:43 AM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup, Super 4 LIVE: KL Rahul reveals his biggest challenge The biggest challenge for me coming back will be wicket keeping because the quadricep injury when you’re wicket keeping squatting down every ball, you require a lot of strength in your quads and you need it to support you, you need your body to support you and be pain free and a lot of times it’s also like you fight a big mental battle where you’re not you’re always thinking at the back of your head that okay I might feel pain and when you’re in that mindset you can’t really focus, start focusing on skill. So the biggest challenge was to get rid of that fear and get rid of that pain aspect of things. And once you get through that, and that can only happen when you take things step by step. And I obviously, like I said, I was in the hands of some really good physios and trainer at the NCAA. So they really guided me and they knew when to push me, when to step back. So once that happened, then, you know, skill took place, I started sprinting and doing all of that. But again, unfortunately, in the process of doing that, I developed a small niggle just before I could come back into the team, which was a big downer. And I was actually ahead of schedule and I felt like I could come back much before the Asia Cup and give myself a lot of time and prepare myself really well. But unfortunately, one more niggle that set me back a couple of weeks. So, yeah, I went through a bit of ups and downs within the recovery period as well. So that’s part of it. I was ready mentally, so I think that really helped. Quite strange this time. The other times that I’ve had surgery or injuries, I find myself really being very bored, not knowing what to do or not having any motivation to wake up and go and do physio. It’s really boring, it’s really frustrating, and you get really lazy after a point in time.

  • Sep 10, 2023 11:38 AM IST
    But we knew the minute we saw the scan. I mean, not me, I’m not an expert, but the physios knew right away that surgery was the only way and that was the route that we had to take. So it took us a few days to really decide where I need to go for surgery and who’s the best surgeon. And like to thank BCCI and the physios and the doctors involved who made sure that I got the best treatment, made sure I went and saw the best surgeon and it all happened really quickly and taken care of at that time you really need support from people around you and I got that at the right time. When you have a surgery the most important thing is for you to respect that you put your body through something very big. You’ve had a big repair so you have to respect it and give your body enough time to recover. I think skills for me at least I mean I knew that I only needed a few weeks to get back get back in touch or just I gave myself only a couple of weeks or three weeks time to really, you know, to get back to playing cricket and getting that skill part of it sorted. The big thing was to feel confident in my own body and be pain-free and, you know, be pain-free in movements that require a lot of intensity, especially I knew coming back I’ll have to wicket-keep as well and that was one of the big concerns for physios and for me, a big question mark in my head that, added KL Rahul
  • Sep 10, 2023 11:38 AM IST

    KL Rahul opened up on his comeback in Asia Cup 2023: I’m feeling good, obviously good to be back with the team. It’s been quite some time that I’ve been away from the game, but yeah, obviously happy to be back and everything worked out right on schedule. So yeah, I’m happy that I could take off all the boxes. Obviously it’s quite painful, but also quite simple. I just tried to chase a ball and my tendon snapped. I had a full-fledged tear, my tendon ripped apart from my quadriceps. So, you know, when it happened, I was obviously, I had me, my family, the franchise, the team, everybody had their fingers crossed, hoping that wasn’t a big tear, it was a small strain, or I could get better in a couple of weeks. But once we did the scans in a couple of days, we knew it was a full tear, and it was quite clear that in terms of how I can get better from this injury was to go under the knife and do surgery. So yes, we did speak to a couple of people, said KL Rahul.

  • Sep 10, 2023 11:36 AM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup, Super 4 LIVE: There are high chances of rain at 2 PM IST and that will spoilsport the game between arch-rivals India and Pakistan.

