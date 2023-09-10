Top Recommended Stories

LIVE: India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023, Super Four, Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Pakistan vs India, Super Fours, 3rd Match - Live Cricket Score, Commentary.

Updated: September 10, 2023 9:36 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

The Indian team management’s predicament in choosing between KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan will be the dominating theme amid the usual edgy emotional quotient, when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in the most-awaited Super 4 match of the Asia Cup on Sunday. Alongside focusing on the team goals, the Indian management will want to assemble the best possible 11 in the park against Pakistan, whom the Rohit Sharma-led outfit is facing for the second time in the event. But for that, they need to find answers for the aforementioned puzzle and hope that rains will stay away despite adding a controversial reserve day to the match on Monday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India Probable Playing XI: Rohit Sharma©, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan(wk), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Live Updates

  • Sep 10, 2023 9:25 AM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup, Super 4 LIVE: Big match coming up but all the spotlight would be on the weather as the forecast is not something that would cheer you up,. There are 90 per cent chances of rain.

  • Sep 10, 2023 9:20 AM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup, Super 4 LIVE: The Sun has come out in Colombo. Hoping it stays this way and we get a cracker today. The crowds will fill up, don’t you worry about that.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:52 AM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup, Super 4 LIVE: Kuldeep Yadav could reap the rewards today. He has a good record against Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam. He could actually be introduced into the attack early.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:41 AM IST

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:34 AM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup, Super 4 LIVE: So much hype around the match. It is unbelievable at times. It would be extremely unfortunate if the match is called off today.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:29 AM IST

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:24 AM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup, Super 4 LIVE: The likes of Rohit and Kohli would look to counter the pacers but it will certainly not be easy for them. Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shaha and Haris Rauf have been in stupendous form with the ball.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:21 AM IST

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE: It will be a big test for the Indian top-order against the Pakistani pacers. That is the contest to watch out for today.

  • Sep 10, 2023 8:14 AM IST
    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE: While Naseem Shah also has taken 7 wickets, ensuring no let off point for opposition batters.
  • Sep 10, 2023 8:08 AM IST
    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023, Super 4 LIVE: Haris Rauf, with his express pace, is currently topping the Asia Cup bowling chart with 9 wickets from three matches, and seemed to have emerged from the shadows of Afridi (7 wickets).

