  • 3:44 PM IST

    END OF FIRST POWERPLAY

    Other than Mohammad Amir, no Pakistani bowler looked in good rhythm in the first powerplay. As India played Amir steadily from one end, the openers lashed on to the other bowlers. Hasan Ali has already conceded 26 in his 3 overs and Wahab Riaz has also gone for almost six in every over. The powerplay also saw how bad a fielding side Pakistan are as they missed an easy run-out opportunity in the 9th over.
  • 3:24 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul look steady as they are playing Amir cautiously. There has been no hint of swing, but Amir is maintaining a tight length and is angling the ball away from both the right-handed batsmen. However, every time he has missed his line batsmen tried to score. Hasan Ali has been on the expensive side as both the batsmen have lashed on to him.

    After 6 over IND- 32/0
  • 3:05 PM IST

    First Over: Amir starts off with a maiden as Rahul decided to have it cautiously and left most of the ball for the keeper.

  • 3:01 PM IST

    First Ball: It was a straight ball on to the legs of Rahul, but he plays it carefully in the middle of the bat.

  • 3:00 PM IST

    Mohammad Amir has the first ball as KL Rahul is on the strike for India.

  • 2:55 PM IST

    Goosebump moment as both the team stand up for the national anthems.

  • 2:53 PM IST

    As Sarfaraz Ahmed asked India to bat first, the Pakistani bowlers, led by Mohammad Amir, will have to bowl their heart out to restrict Kohli & Co. for a low total.

  • 2:37 PM IST

    Playing XI

    India : Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
    Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir.
  • 2:33 PM IST

    TOSS: Pakistan won the toss and decided to ball first.

  • 2:15 PM IST

    Pakistan will hope Mohammed Amir gets going and for India, it would be about seeing him off without giving him wickets.

Having won all the games in which they have taken the field, India will look to extend their winning streak against a dismal Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. One of the most balanced units in the ICC World Cup 2019, Kohli & Co. will be the outright favourites in this marquee clash of the neighbouring countries. Other than the injury of Dhawan which has led to a fiasco in the opening slot, the Men in Blue have no other issues to resolve.

Pakistan, on the other hand, find themselves amidst all sorts of trouble. Winning only one match out of the four, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side are desperately in need of a win. Other then Mohammad Amir, no player has shown consistency and the team management would want a change of that. But to win against India, one of the tournament favourites, the 1992 World Cup winner will have to work overtime and replicate their emphatic performance against England.

Pitch Report/Toss:

This will be the first World Cup match in this venue. But it has been home to four one-day matches in the domestic season and teams chasing have won on three out of four occasions. Also, it is expected to be a rain-interrupted match and DLS will come into play and thus the team winning toss will be bowling first.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman.