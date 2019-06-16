Live Updates

  • 9:42 PM IST

    Fakhar Zaman once again brings his ‘A’ game in the tense encounter vs India!

  • 9:41 PM IST

    IND vs PAK Live Updates: FIFTY! Fakhar Zaman slams his 11th ODI half-century. He continues his good form against the Men in Blue. Flighted ball on off, Zaman sits down on one knee and slogs it handsomely over mid-wicket. The fielder in the deep was interested for a while but it goes over him. Pakistan 95/1 in 21 overs, need 242 runs to win vs India (336/5)

  • 9:36 PM IST

    NOT OUT. The back foot is dragged in. Beautifully pitched up outside off, Zaman looked to drive but missed it. He was lured into the shot and got out of the crease, lunging into the same. He missed it and Dhoni whipped the bails off in a flash and appealed. He was not celebrating that time and replays show why. The foot did get dragged in before the bails could be disturbed. Pakistan 87/1 in 20 overs vs India (336/5)

  • 9:36 PM IST

    IND vs PAK Live Score And Updates: Is that a stumping? Looks like lightning-quick Dhoni has caught Fakhar Zaman off guard. Zaman looked to drive but lost his balance slightly. Replays seem to point to the foot to be coming back in…

  • 9:28 PM IST

    FOUR! 11 runs from the over. Is this the over that will shift the momentum in Pakistan’s favour? Hardik offers width outside off, Fakhar throws his bat at it and edges it down to third man for a boundary. Pakistan 85/1 in 18 overs, need 252 runs to win vs India (336/5)

  • 9:26 PM IST

    A beautiful shot from a class player – Babar Azam!

  • 9:25 PM IST

    IND vs PAK Live Updates: Nearly played that onto the stumps. Fakhar tries to put the bowler off by moving down the leg side. Kuldeep smartly follows him and then Fakhar has no option but to play the cut shot. He does so off the outside half of his bat and runs wide of first slip. Chahal retrieves the ball in the deep and the batsmen take three runs. 50-run stand comes up! Pakistan 64/1 in 15 overs vs India (336/5)

  • 9:20 PM IST
    UPDATE on Bhuvneshwar’s Injury! Here comes the much-awaited news on Bhuvneshwar Kumar! He has tightness in left hamstring and will not return to the field for the remainder of the match. So far, his absence has not been felt by the Men in Blue much but if this chase gets close, then he will be missed big time.
  • 9:07 PM IST

    50 up for Pakistan, still a long way to go. FOUR! Nicely played! Could this be the final over for Shankar? A length ball outside off, Azam punches it through point and this time Rohit Sharma cannot cover the distance to his left and the ball finds the fence. A boundary after 20 balls. Pakistan 51/1 in 13 overs vs India (336/5)

  • 8:57 PM IST

    Look who’s in the house to support ‘Men in Green’!

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE

Having won all the games in which they have taken the field, India will look to extend their winning streak against a dismal Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. One of the most balanced units in the ICC World Cup 2019, Kohli & Co. will be the outright favourites in this marquee clash of the neighbouring countries. Other than the injury of Dhawan which has led to a fiasco in the opening slot, the Men in Blue have no other issues to resolve.

Pakistan, on the other hand, find themselves amidst all sorts of trouble. Winning only one match out of the four, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side are desperately in need of a win. Other then Mohammad Amir, no player has shown consistency and the team management would want a change of that. But to win against India, one of the tournament favourites, the 1992 World Cup winner will have to work overtime and replicate their emphatic performance against England.

Pitch Report/Toss:

This will be the first World Cup match in this venue. But it has been home to four one-day matches in the domestic season and teams chasing have won on three out of four occasions. Also, it is expected to be a rain-interrupted match and DLS will come into play and thus the team winning toss will be bowling first.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman.