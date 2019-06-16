Live Updates

    And once again Rain Gods interrupts play, *fingers crossed*!

    IND vs PAK Live Updates: Rain stops play in Manchester, it’s heavy enough now. The umpries too are convinced, calling the groundsmen over. Old Trafford too has a pitch hover with sheets along the square, but no, nothing on the outfield.

    India all set for a massive total vs Pakistan at Old Trafford!

    India vs Pakistan Live Updates: 300 up for India. Short and on middle, Kohli looks to pull but it goes off the bottom towards mid-wicket and the batsmen take two. India 302/4 in 46 overs vs Pakistan

    FOUR! 11000 ODI runs for Virat Kohli. He is the fastest to do so and he gets that milestone up in style. He gets a ball down the leg side and Kohli flicks it to the fine leg fence.

    Another milestone for run-machine – Virat Kohli!

    IND vs PAK Live Score And Updates: OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Amir removes MS Dhoni for 1. No MS magic today. Amir gets two huge wickets in the last three balls he has bowled. Amir bowls this full and outside off, it is a scrambled seam delivery. There is a little extra bounce. Dhoni swings but the ball kisses the outside edge and goes into the hands of the keeper. 350 now looks a tough task with Dhoni gone. India 298/4 in 45.1 overs vs Pakistan

    OUT! Mohammad Amir removes Hardik Pandya for 26. In the air… taken! Pandya holes out. Amir has the last laugh. This is full and on middle, Pandya brings out the helicopter shot. Does not get the power he needed to clear the ropes behind and it goes towards wide long on where Azam takes it. A decent cameo from him comes to an end. Pakistan will be relieved to see his back. India 285/3 in 44 overs vs Pakistan

    IND vs PAK Live Updates: FOUR! Slapped! Another outstanding shot! Slower one and on off, Pandya stands tall and slaps it through covers for a boundary. India 285/2 in 43.4 overs vs Pakistan

    FOUR! Dismissed! Brute! Full and on off, Kohli shuffles across and smashes it through mid off. 6 from the first two balls.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE

Having won all the games in which they have taken the field, India will look to extend their winning streak against a dismal Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. One of the most balanced units in the ICC World Cup 2019, Kohli & Co. will be the outright favourites in this marquee clash of the neighbouring countries. Other than the injury of Dhawan which has led to a fiasco in the opening slot, the Men in Blue have no other issues to resolve.

Pakistan, on the other hand, find themselves amidst all sorts of trouble. Winning only one match out of the four, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side are desperately in need of a win. Other then Mohammad Amir, no player has shown consistency and the team management would want a change of that. But to win against India, one of the tournament favourites, the 1992 World Cup winner will have to work overtime and replicate their emphatic performance against England.

Pitch Report/Toss:

This will be the first World Cup match in this venue. But it has been home to four one-day matches in the domestic season and teams chasing have won on three out of four occasions. Also, it is expected to be a rain-interrupted match and DLS will come into play and thus the team winning toss will be bowling first.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman.