Live Updates

  • 11:12 PM IST

    Rain has failed to dampen the spirit of cricket fans at Old Trafford!

  • 11:12 PM IST

    IND vs PAK Live Updates: Play has stopped again due to rain. Weather gods have once again made the interruption, they are back to steal the limelight. The DLS par score after the end of 35 overs is 252. So, Pakistan are massively behind, 86 runs to be specific.

  • 10:45 PM IST

    7-0 is on the cards folks!

  • 10:39 PM IST

    OUT! Vijay Shankar removes Sarfaraz Ahmed for 12. Another one hits the stumps! India on a roll. Shankar on a roll. Pakistan seem to have no goal. They are neither able to attack nor able to survive. Outside off, on a length, Sarfaraz looks to work it to the leg side but the ball cuts in off the seam, takes the inside edge and hits the leg stump. A sorry state of affairs for Pakistan and Sarfaraz. Pakistan 165/6 in 34.1 overs, need 172 runs to win vs India (336/5)

  • 10:36 PM IST

    Drinks break. It’s India and India all the way! The century stand between Fakhar Zaman and Babar Azam was the only bright spot for Pakistan as the wickets fell in a heap after that. Kuldeep Yadav has been exceptional in his spell and his magic delivery to dismiss Babar Azam opened the floodgates for India. A really smooth going for them and they are almost looking certain to maintain their dominance over Pakistan in the ICC World Cup. Meanwhile, Vijay Shankar is back into the attack… Pakistan 157/5 in 33 overs vs India (336/5)

  • 10:29 PM IST

    Pakistan have failed to capitalize on the momentum!

  • 10:22 PM IST

    FOUR! A well-controlled shot from Imad Wasim. Pandya digs in a short ball on middle, Wasim gets on top of the bounce and middles his horizontal bat shot well. It comes from the middle and races through square leg for a boundary. PAK 140/5 in 30 overs vs IND (336/5)

  • 10:12 PM IST

    IND vs PAK Live Updates: OUT! Hardik Pandya gets another! Shoaib Malik drags it on and bags a duck yet again. What an over this is turning out to be! To be honest, once again there was nothing extraordinary with the delivery. Hardik lands it on a length close to off stump and Malik tries to play close to his body. But it takes the inner half of his blade and goes behind to tickle the stumps. Hardik jumps in joy. The Men in Blue are roaring and so are the Indian spectators in the crowd. Pandya is on a hat-trick but will have to wait for the next over. Three runs and two wickets in this one and this match has completely turned in favour of India! Pakistan 129/5 in 27 overs vs India (336/5)

  • 10:09 PM IST

    Hardik Pandya is on fire, two in two for him!

  • 10:09 PM IST

    OUT! Pandya gets big wicket of Md. Hafeez for 9. Professor has found the fielder with surgical precision! Should be nicknamed Doctor! A nothing delivery really. Pandya is just lucky to have this wicket. Delivers a full ball on the pads, Hafeez flicks it behind square leg but fails to keep it down. A fielder is placed exactly there and Vijay Shankar makes no mistake. The wheels are coming off for Pakistan after a big stand. They are completely falling apart now. A massive 208 needed and only 139 balls left. Pakistan 129/4 in 26.5 overs, need 208 runs to win vs India (336/5)

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE

Having won all the games in which they have taken the field, India will look to extend their winning streak against a dismal Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. One of the most balanced units in the ICC World Cup 2019, Kohli & Co. will be the outright favourites in this marquee clash of the neighbouring countries. Other than the injury of Dhawan which has led to a fiasco in the opening slot, the Men in Blue have no other issues to resolve.

Pakistan, on the other hand, find themselves amidst all sorts of trouble. Winning only one match out of the four, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side are desperately in need of a win. Other then Mohammad Amir, no player has shown consistency and the team management would want a change of that. But to win against India, one of the tournament favourites, the 1992 World Cup winner will have to work overtime and replicate their emphatic performance against England.

Pitch Report/Toss:

This will be the first World Cup match in this venue. But it has been home to four one-day matches in the domestic season and teams chasing have won on three out of four occasions. Also, it is expected to be a rain-interrupted match and DLS will come into play and thus the team winning toss will be bowling first.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman.