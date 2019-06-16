Live Updates

  • 12:10 AM IST

    Another memorable win for Team India vs Pakistan in ICC World Cup tournament!

  • 12:10 AM IST
    Done and dusted. Or shall we say squashed and swatted? The day started with one question – Will it rain or will India continue their reign? The answer is – India have made it 7 in 7 against Pakistan in ICC ODI World Cups. They have given a real beating to their arch-rivals and have solidified their position in the points table. Their invincible run continues while Pakistan are in the doldrums, just over Afghanistan.
  • 11:59 PM IST

    India (336/5) beat Pakistan (212/6) by 89 runs via DLS method. Fakhar 62, Shankar 2/22, Kuldeep 2/32, Pandya 2/44

  • 11:55 PM IST

    IND vs PAK Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Hammered down the ground, 200 up for Pakistan! Bumrah delivers it full and on middle, Imad latches onto it and drills it straight down the ground for a boundary. Pakistan 200/6 in 38.2 overs, need 102 runs to win via DLS method vs IND (336/5)

  • 11:53 PM IST

    Kuldeep and Pandya starred with the ball for Men in Blue!

  • 11:51 PM IST

    FOUR! That is some shot. Outside off, on a length, Shadab backs away and crunches it wide of mid off for a boundary! 10 runs from Pandya’s over but it is little too late. PAK 182/6 in 37 overs, need 120 runs (DLS) to win vs IND (336/5)

  • 11:47 PM IST

    IND vs PAK Live Score And Updates: In the air… SAFE! Floated and full, wide outside off, Shadab reaches out for it and goes for the lofted shot. It takes the bottom half and just clears the in-ring fielder at covers. 6 from the over, Pakistan just looking to bat out the remaining overs, it seems. Pakistan 172/6 in 36 overs need 130 runs (DLS method) vs India (336/5)

  • 11:40 PM IST

    The Indian players are striding out in the centre. Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl. The umpire has signalled the start of Powerplay 3. A slip in place.

  • 11:40 PM IST

    LATEST UPDATE – The rain has stopped and the covers are coming off. Play to resume at 1910 local and it’s reduced to 40 overs. The new target is 302 for Pakistan which means they will need 136 runs in 30 balls.

  • 11:25 PM IST

    GOOD NEWS! The covers are coming off, we may have required-rate equations which might be book-cricket material but it seems we will witness some more action

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan HIGHLIGHTS

Having won all the games in which they have taken the field, India will look to extend their winning streak against a dismal Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. One of the most balanced units in the ICC World Cup 2019, Kohli & Co. will be the outright favourites in this marquee clash of the neighbouring countries. Other than the injury of Dhawan which has led to a fiasco in the opening slot, the Men in Blue have no other issues to resolve.

Pakistan, on the other hand, find themselves amidst all sorts of trouble. Winning only one match out of the four, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side are desperately in need of a win. Other then Mohammad Amir, no player has shown consistency and the team management would want a change of that. But to win against India, one of the tournament favourites, the 1992 World Cup winner will have to work overtime and replicate their emphatic performance against England.

Pitch Report/Toss:

This will be the first World Cup match in this venue. But it has been home to four one-day matches in the domestic season and teams chasing have won on three out of four occasions. Also, it is expected to be a rain-interrupted match and DLS will come into play and thus the team winning toss will be bowling first.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman.