Live Updates

  • 5:16 PM IST

    IND vs PAK Live Updates: Very full on off, Kohli hits it wide of long off and takes two. The 50-run stand is up between Rohit and Kohli. This pair is building up on the good start provided by the opening wicket. They are going along at a good pace too. India 187/1 in 32 overs vs Pakistan

  • 5:14 PM IST

    FOUR! You need not run for such shots! Outstanding. Not a very bad delivery, it is on a length and around off, Kohli stands tall and hits it on the up through covers. IND 181/1 in 31 overs vs PAK

  • 5:10 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma’s stature as a batsman continues to grow in white-ball cricket!

  • 5:05 PM IST

    IND vs PAK Live Score And Updates: Rohit Sharma slams 24th ODI hundred. He becomes the second Indian after Kohli to hit a ton against Pakistan in the ICC ODI World Cup. What a knock by the Hitman! He reaches there by cracking a short ball through cover-point for one. The Indian dressing room is on its feet. This is also his third fastest hundred in this format. We all know, he doesn’t sit back quiet after hitting a century, watch out Pakistan, here comes Rohit aiming for his fourth double hundred. India 172/1 in 30 overs vs Pakistan at Old Trafford

  • 4:58 PM IST

    Wahab Riaz has provided Pakistan the big breakthrough, can they pick another one quickly?

  • 4:55 PM IST

    IND vs PAK Live Updates: SIX! Majestic shot! Into the 90s is Rohit Sharma. Short and wide outside off, Sharma slaps it right off the middle and the ball sails over the point fence. India 157/1 in 26.3 overs vs Pakistan

  • 4:49 PM IST

    FOUR! Fortunate one for Rohit, he is riding his luck at the moment. Second time today he has got a boundary in that fashion against Hassan and the bowler can’t believe his luck. Shorter and outside off, Rohit looks to guide it down to the third man but the ball comes back in sharply. It hits the under edge and goes over the stumps and then to the fine leg fence. IND 143/1 in 24.4 overs vs PAK

  • 4:47 PM IST

    Virat ‘King’ Kohli is in the house at Old Trafford!

  • 4:46 PM IST

    IND vs PAK Live Score And Updates: OUT! Wahab Riaz removes KL Rahul for 57. Soft dismissal and Pakistan have finally got the much-needed wicket. It has come completely against the run of play though. A good ball though from Wahab. It is just behind the driving length on off. Sticks in the wicket a little. Rahul looks to drive it through covers but ends up chipping it straight to Azam there. He makes no mistake and reverse cups it safely. Rahul will be disappointed as there was a century for the taking. He played a handy role though in the partnership worth 136 with Rohit. Pakistan will now look to pull things back under control. India 136/1 in 23.5 over vs Pakistan

  • 4:37 PM IST

    SIX! Oh wow. Rahul gets into the act now. Don’t look like India are interested in the Professor’s classes. Tossed up outside off, Rahul comes down the track and lofts it cleanly inside out over wide long off! India 134/0 in 23 overs vs Pakistan

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE

Having won all the games in which they have taken the field, India will look to extend their winning streak against a dismal Pakistan at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday. One of the most balanced units in the ICC World Cup 2019, Kohli & Co. will be the outright favourites in this marquee clash of the neighbouring countries. Other than the injury of Dhawan which has led to a fiasco in the opening slot, the Men in Blue have no other issues to resolve.

Pakistan, on the other hand, find themselves amidst all sorts of trouble. Winning only one match out of the four, the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side are desperately in need of a win. Other then Mohammad Amir, no player has shown consistency and the team management would want a change of that. But to win against India, one of the tournament favourites, the 1992 World Cup winner will have to work overtime and replicate their emphatic performance against England.

Pitch Report/Toss:

This will be the first World Cup match in this venue. But it has been home to four one-day matches in the domestic season and teams chasing have won on three out of four occasions. Also, it is expected to be a rain-interrupted match and DLS will come into play and thus the team winning toss will be bowling first.

SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav.

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C/wk), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman.