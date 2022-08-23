LIVE India vs Pakistan Press Conference Updates, Asia Cup 2022Also Read - Double Injury Blow For Bangladesh Ahead Of Asia Cup

Rohit Sharma-led India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in arguably the biggest cricket match of the year. The game takes place in Dubai where Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in the 2021 T20 World Cup. So, while India eyes revenge, Pakistan would draw confidence from the fact that they got better of the Men in Blue not long back. In fact, India may face Pakistan thrice in 14 days if things go according to expectations. Also Read - Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Rohit And Other Team India Cricketers Leave For Dubai; Check VIRAL Pic

For India, Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel would be missed while Babar Azam and Co. would miss the services of Shaheen Afridi. Also Read - 5 India vs Pakistan Face-offs Which Spiced Up These Classic Contests Over The Years

Stay hooked to India.com for the LIVE updates from the Press Conference where former legends Wasim Akram and Ravi Shastri would take questions from the media.

Live Updates

  • 12:51 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs Pak PC Updates, Asia Cup 2022: In moments from now, the PC would start. We would provide you all the updates. Also, if you have questions, please go to our FB page and Twitter and post your questions in the comment section. We would ask the legends and see if they answer it or not.

  • 12:35 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs Pak PC Updates, Asia Cup 2022: The legends will talk about India and Pakistan squads, and likely to reveal the planning of both the teams.

  • 12:15 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs Pak PC Updates, Asia Cup 2022: Do not forget, Ravi Shastri was the former coach of India and he was also at the helm of affairs when India lost to Pakistan in last year’s T20 World Cup.

  • 12:14 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs Pak PC Updates, Asia Cup 2022: Legends would be taking questions from the media where they could be asked to predict. Surely, questions on Virat Kohli would be asked.

  • 12:11 PM IST

    LIVE Ind vs Pak PC Updates, Asia Cup 2022: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the upcoming press conference which would be attended by legends Ravi Shastri and Wasim Akram.