LIVE | India vs Pakistan Updates, T20 WC 2022

India takes on Pakistan in the Mother of All Battles in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the MCG. In the last edition in Dubai, the Men in Blue fell to a heavy 10-wicket loss at the hands of their arch-rivals, giving the Men in Green their first-ever victory against their neighbours at the grandest stage of all. Unfortunately, a rain threat looms and that is the last thing fans would want.

Live Updates

  • 11:11 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Pakistan Updates: It is bright and sunny in Melbourne and that is good news for the fans. Everybody would be hoping that it stays this way and there is a full match.

  • 11:03 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Pakistan Updates: There are interesting things to look forward to… Will Shami be picked in the playing XI? Will Pant and Karthik both feature in the game against Pakistan?

  • 11:01 AM IST

  • 10:58 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Pakistan Updates: Both sides look well-matched. While Pakistan looks stronger in the bowling department, India has a formidable batting unit. That means it will be a contest between Pakistan’s bowling versus India’s batting.

  • 10:52 AM IST

  • 10:51 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Pakistan Updates: The gates of MCG have not opened for the fans as yet and hence they are massive queues outside the ground. Interesting to see if the toss takes place on time or not.

  • 10:22 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Pakistan Updates: Our correspondent in Melbourne reckons the toss would take place on time and a result would happen. When we connected with her, it was not raining and even the grass outside the stadium was dry.

  • 10:18 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Pakistan Updates: It would be interesting to see if the game starts on the schedule time, which is 1:30 PM IST. There are forecasts of intermittent showers throughout the day.

  • 10:10 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Pakistan Updates: Hello and welcome to the LIVE blog of the much-awaited India-Pakistan game at the iconic MCG. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.