LIVE | India vs Pakistan Updates, T20 WC 2022

India takes on Pakistan in the Mother of All Battles in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the MCG. In the last edition in Dubai, the Men in Blue fell to a heavy 10-wicket loss at the hands of their arch-rivals, giving the Men in Green their first-ever victory against their neighbours at the grandest stage of all. Unfortunately, a rain threat looms and that is the last thing fans would want.Also Read - LIVE | SL vs IRE Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Lanka Restrict Ireland To 128/8