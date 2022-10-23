Melbourne: The wait is almost over. It’s the showtime now as team India take on their arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the T20 World Cup in Australia. Fans of team India want to erase the memory of the crushing defeat by 10 wickets in last year’s T20 World Cup held in Dubai. The India-Pakistan match is always a big-ticket clash. The World Cup stage just takes it to another level. Though these two Asian teams faced each other in the recently concluded Asia Cup which both teams won one and lost one, India-Pakistan matches are rare and usually only found in global tournaments.Also Read - LIVE | India vs Pakistan Updates, T20 WC 2022: Sun Shining BRIGHT in Melbourne

Who Has An Edge?

Usually, India have a great record in world cup matches against Pakistan. but now even die-hard fans know that they cannot take things for granted. Last year’s defeat was the first loss against Pakistan at the World Cup stage, yet things look very different now. Both teams look very- balanced and sorted and the match is likely to see a close finish which is good for cricket. As far as head-to-head stats are concerned India still have a formidable lead of 5-1 in the World Cup against Pakistan. Also Read - LIVE | SL vs IRE Updates, T20 World Cup 2022: Lanka Restrict Ireland To 128/8

Players To Watchout For

Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan): He’s returning from a long injury layoff, but if you’ve watched a clip of the Rahmanullah Gurbaz ball, you’ll know Shaheen Shah Afridi is well and truly back. Afridi’s new-ball burst was the most influential performance in Pakistan’s victory over India at last year’s T20 World Cup, and how India perform could well hinge on how little damage they allow him to inflict during the powerplay. Also Read - India vs Pakistan LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Online

Suryakumar Yadav (India): All eyes are on him as he is currently India’s best-ranked batsman in the format and rightly so. He is comfortable against pace and spin, and he hits boundaries all around the ground, as capable of punching short-of-a-length balls with a vertical bat as he is of sweeping and slicing full-length balls along and behind square. For India to win SKY will need to come to the party later today.

Rain Threat

The only reason why today’s match may end up as a dud is if it starts raining. The probability of rain is quite high though it’s not raining currently at The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia. It will still be very much a cat-and-mouse game in Melbourne when it comes to weather. Melbourne is notoriously famous for its changing weather.