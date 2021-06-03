Live India vs Qatar Football Score And Updates FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Live Updates India vs Qatar FIFA WC Qualifiers: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the India vs Qatar live FIFA World Cup Qualifier match. The Indian Football return to action as they face Qatar on Matchday 5 of the second round of FIFA World Cup 2022/AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers at the Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Thursday. India are placed 4th in the Group E of the second round of qualifiers and are yet to win a single game. They have managed draws against Bangladesh, Qatar and Afghanistan, and lost both games to Oman. Qatar sit top of Group E with five wins and a draw; they have accumulated 16 points and look all set to qualify for the Asian Cup, having already qualified for the World Cup as hosts. In their last meeting, India produced one of their best games against the defending Asian Champions and managed to steal a point from the hosts of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Also Read - Igor Stimac, AIFF Clarifies Media Misinterpretation Regarding Qatar Quarantine Conditions

