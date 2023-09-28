Home

India vs Saudi Arabia Football Live Score, Asian Games 2023: IND vs KSA Underway

India vs Saudi Arabia Football Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Can Sunil Chhetri led India beat Saudi Arabia. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Asian Games 2023 football match.

India vs Saudi Arabia Football Live Score, Asian Games 2023

India vs Saudi Arabia Football Live Score, Asian Games 2023: Sunil Chhetri-led Indian football team will face Saudi Arabia in their opening clash of Asian Games 2023. The Indian football team made it to the round of 16 after 13 years. On the other hand, Saudi Arabia beat Mongolia 3-0 after drawing 0-0 with Iran in their Asian Games opener. In their final group stage match, Saudi Arabia beat Vietnam by 3-1. India have lost all three last encounters against Saudi Arabia and this will be a tough battle for the Blue Tigers. Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates of football match.

IND vs KSA Starting Line-ups

India: (3-4-1-2) Dheeraj (GK); Lalchungnunga, Jhingan, Chinglensana; Rabeeh, Narender, Amarjit Rahul; Chhetri; Rahim, Gurkirat

Saudi Arabia: Ahmed Al Jubaya – Rayan Hamed, Mohammed Abu Al Shamat, Mohammed Al-Yami, Zakaria Hawsawi – Faisal Al-Ghamdi (C), Musab Al-Juwayr, Haitham Asiri, Awad Al-Nashri, Saad Al-Nasser – Mohammed MarRan

