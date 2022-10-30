Ind vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022

Suryakumar Yadav slammed a brilliant counter-attacking 68 off 40 balls to help India post a decent 133/9 against South Africa in Group 2 match of Super 12s in the Men’s T20 World Cup at Perth Stadium on Sunday.Also Read - LIVE | India vs South Africa BUZZ, T20 World Cup 2022: Perth SKY is BLUE

On a pacy, bouncy pitch, where many batters were made to look ordinary as pacer Lungi Ngidi blew away the Indian top-order with hard lengths and extra bounce to pick 4/29 while Wayne Parnell took 3/15 in a superb Proteas bowling show, Suryakumar fought hard, hitting six fours and three sixes at a strike-rate of 170 to bring up his 11th T20I fifty. Also Read - Rishabh Pant in Rohit Sharma-Led Playing XI, DROP KL Rahul - Fans Demand After India Opener FAILS vs SA at Perth | VIRAL TWEETS

He timed his shots well and shared a stand of 52 for the sixth wicket with Dinesh Karthik, who contributed with only six runs in the partnership, to lead India’s recovery from 49/5 and give something for the bowlers to defend. Also Read - India vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Online and on TV

Brief Scores: India 133/9 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 68; Lungi Ngidi 4/29, Wayne Parnell 3/15) against South Africa

India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: IND vs SA in the third match on Sunday. Check LIVE streaming details.

Live Updates

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: Excellent over from the young Arshdeep Singh as the left-armer pick up 2 wickets and concedes just 4 runs from the over. South Africa surely didn’t expect this coming from the Men in Blue early on. The Proteas are now at 7/2 after 2 overs of play. SA 7/2 (2)

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: OUT!! Another wicket for Arshdeep! The Umpire gives it not out initially, but then Rohit after having consultation with Dinesh Karthik, went for the review and he was spot on!! Perfect review for the Indians.

  • 6:24 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: OUT!! Arshdeep strikes for India!! Quinton de Kock departs!!! Just what the doctor ordered for the Men in Blue. Rile Rossouw is the new man in for South Africa. India have the breakthrough. SA 3/1 (1.1)

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: Good, tidy stuff from Bhuvi as South Africa eke out 3 runs from the over. Like the South Africa bowlers, the Indians are also getting some considerable swing. It’s time to make the most of it. SA 3/0 (1)

  • 6:18 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma open innings for South Africa. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has the new ball. We’re in for a good chase! Let’s play!

  • 6:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: That’s it! India somehow reach to a total of 133 in 20 overs. South Africa bowlers showed why they are the best bowling line-up in the world and they lived to up it’s expectations. When the big guns failed for India in batting, it was Suryakumar Yadav, who played a brilliant innings under pressure 68(40). Can India defend it? Can they replicate what Zimbabwe did it against Pakistan? We have to wait and watch. IND 133/9 (20)

  • 6:03 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: OUT!! Parnell gets Suryakumar with a leg-cutter slower ball!! India are now at 127/8 and the target of 150 now looks bleak big time! Men in Blue are now at 127/8. SA 127/8 (19)

  • 5:59 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: OUT!! Ashwin departs and Wayne Parnell strikes again for South Africa!! He was looking so so well and now he has to go out. Things will be more difficult as the responsibility will be entirely on SKY. IND 124/7 (18.1)

  • 5:57 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: 9 runs coming from the Kagiso Rabada over, India are now at 124/6 after 18 overs of play. 2 to go and India get 26 more ? We’ll find out in a few minutes time. IND 124/6 (18)

  • 5:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: 10 runs coming from the over as Suryakumar Yadav is breathing fire for the Men in Blue. India are now at 115/6 after 17 overs of play. 150+ should be the aim now. Let’s see what they can make of it. If they have Surya till the end, the target is achievable. IND 115/6 (17)