Ind vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022

Perth’s Optus stadium welcomes India and South Africa on Sunday for a T20 World Cup 2022 match. While experts reckon this is a battle of the equals, only time will tell which side the game swings. Most feel it is a battle between the Indian batters against the SA pacers. The flat Optus wicket at Perth will offer extra pace which will help shot-making. A total in excess of 140 could be challenging.Also Read - LIVE | Ind vs SA BUZZ: PAK Hearts SINK as Rohit, Rahul DEPART | Check REACTIONS

India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: IND vs SA in the third match on Sunday. Check LIVE streaming details. Also Read - India vs South Africa LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022: When And Where to Watch Online and on TV

Also Read - Highlights Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: PAK Beat NED By 6 Wickets

Live Updates

  • 5:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: OUT!!! OH MY GOOD LORD! Nortje removes Hooda! India are in big big trouble now. Hardik Pandya joins Suryakumar Yadav and the audience is stunned silence. IND 43/4 (7.4)

  • 5:05 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: OUT!!! Virat Kohli departs! India find themselves in a big spot of bother. Now even 10 overs gone, India are down by 3 wickets. Deepak Hooda joins Suryakumar Yadav at the crease. Proteas cruising at the moment. India are now at 41/3 after 7 overs of play. IND 41/3 (7)

  • 5:00 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: South Africa pacers are giving a tough time out there and this time Anrich Nortje impresses with his speed. Even though India eke out 7 runs from the over, Kohli and Surya need to play sensibly and take India to a fighting total. Not the best of powerplays from India. IND 33/2 (6)

  • 4:54 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: OUT!! Rohit Sharma departs early and Lungi Ngidi bamboozles Rohit Sharma with a good length ball and the skipper miscues it and skies it up in the air for a simple catch for the bowler. Virat Kohli comes in as the new man in for the Men in Blue. India need a partnership desperately. As we speak we have another wicket!!! OUT!! KL Rahul edges to the slips and the Indians are in a spot of bother!! IND 26/2 (5)

  • 4:50 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: 7 runs coming from the over, India are now at 21/0 after 4 overs of play. Rohit got one boundary from the over as the Men in Blue are off to a steady start in the game. Bowling has been so far good from the Proteas and the Indians haven’t quite manage to take advantage of the powerplay. IND 21/0 (4)

  • 4:45 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score: T20 WC 2022: KL Rahul was struggling with his knee, but now he is good to go. This is a good over for India’s point of view as Men in Blue eke out 8 runs. Rahul followed his skipper and got a six in the over. 3 overs gone, India are now at 14/0. IND 14/0 (3)

  • 4:38 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: Rohit Sharma and India get off the mark with a huge six as Rabada wanted to test him with a bouncer, but the skipper hooks it just well for a biggie. Just 6 runs coming from the over, but Rabada did well to create pressure in the other five balls. India off to a slow start but are cautious at the same time, getting used to the conditions. IND 6/0 (2)

  • 4:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: Brilliant start for South Africa, Wayne Parnell pulls off a wonderful over with his left-arm swing bowling. He has got the line and length just right. Maiden over for the South African. Rohit Sharma did have a tough time dealing with it. India have a tough task ahead. IND 0/0 (1)

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul open innings for Men in Blue, Wayne Parnell has the new ball for South Africa. We’re in for a cracker! Let’s Play!

  • 4:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: We are done and dusted with the National Anthems, the match is now moments away. India will come down to bat first.