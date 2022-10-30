Ind vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022

Perth’s Optus stadium welcomes India and South Africa on Sunday for a T20 World Cup 2022 match. While experts reckon this is a battle of the equals, only time will tell which side the game swings. Most feel it is a battle between the Indian batters against the SA pacers. The flat Optus wicket at Perth will offer extra pace which will help shot-making. A total in excess of 140 could be challenging.Also Read - LIVE | India vs South Africa BUILD-UP, T20 WC 2022: Can Rohit & Co. Give PAK LIFELINE?

India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Score Streaming Online Today Match Updates: IND vs SA in the third match on Sunday. Check LIVE streaming details. Also Read - LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: PAK Ahead In Chase Despite Fakhar's Dismissal

Also Read - Ireland Can Never Be Taken Lightly; Not Averse To Batting at No.4: Aaron Finch

Live Updates

  • 3:18 PM IST

    Ind vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: Can India make it three out of three and sail into the semi-final becoming the first team to do so?

  • 3:12 PM IST

    Ind vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: There were talks that Rishabh Pant could be considered after KL Rahul’s consecutive failures, but batting coach Vikram Rathour rubbished that rumour and hinted that the team will field the winning combination.

  • 3:02 PM IST

  • 2:58 PM IST

    Ind vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: The toss is expected to take place at the expected time. No rain is forecasted and that would come as a huge relief for fans.

  • 2:55 PM IST

    Ind vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: Stay hooked to this place for all the latest from the Optus stadium in Perth. It is expected to be a tough contest.

  • 2:55 PM IST

    Ind vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of upcoming India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2022 match.