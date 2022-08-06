LIVE India vs South Africa Semi-final Men’s Hockey, CWG 2022 Score and Updates: Spirited Indian Hockey Team led by Manpreet Singh will be up for a challenge in their next match against a low-ranked South African side. As Indian hockey’s goalkeeping stalwart PR Sreejesh gears up for the Commonwealth Games semifinal clash, he is drawing inspiration from the team’s bronze-medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which came exactly a year ago. The bronze in Tokyo 202 sparked the resurgence of India as a superpower in world hockey. Sreejesh, who played a crucial role in India winning the bronze medal, recalls the historic campaign fondly, saying, “I cannot believe it has been a year already, as I remember the Tokyo Olympics campaign very clearly.Also Read - CWG 2022: Ravi Kumar Dahiya Bags India's 10th Gold Medal in Men's Freestyle 57kg Wrestling

India outclassed Germany in an entertaining bronze-medal tie that ended 5-4. "The last few seconds were very close, intense and we even conceded a PC. Thinking of those moments, I have goosebumps," recalled Sreejesh, as he gears up for the all-important semifinal clash at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

In Pool A, South Africa, ranked 13th in FIH World Rankings, caused a big upset when they defeated the 9th-ranked New Zealand 4-3 in their last preliminary league match. That took South Africa to seven points, leaving the Black Sticks tied with Pakistan on four points from one win, one draw and two defeats. Pakistan, thus had a chance of climbing to the second spot if they managed to beat top seed and six-time champions Australia by a two-goal margin.

    LIVE IND vs RSA S/f Updates: Another penalty corner for India. Harmanpreet Singh misses out. South Africa has the possession now. PR Sreejesh is on his toes at the moment. Possession abck to India. 1st Quarter – IND 0-0 RSA (7″)

    LIVE IND vs RSA S/f Updates: Lalit Kumar has earned the first penalty corner for India. Will India score it for India. South Africa saves it nicely. India on the attack in the first quarter. 1st Quarter – IND 0-0 RSA (3″)

    LIVE IND vs RSA S/f Updates: South Africa, meanwhile, would be brimming with confidence after upstaging higher-ranked New Zealand. South Africa are known for sitting back and surprising their opponents with brisk counter-attacks.

    LIVE IND vs RSA S/f Updates: Harmanpreet said the bronze medal finish at Tokyo Olympics imbibed self-confidence in the team. “We learnt a lot about ourselves as a team at the Tokyo Olympics, which has helped us improve as a squad. But first, our target is on the match tomorrow and we are all set,” he said.

    LIVE IND vs RSA S/f Updates: India would look to put up a disciplined effort and avoid unnecessary cards, which cost them dearly against England.

    LIVE IND vs RSA S/f Updates: The only blot for India so far in the Games has been the match against England, which they were leading 3-0 at one stage before lapse in concentration and indiscipline allowed the home team to finish the game in a 4-4 stalemate.

    LIVE IND vs RSA S/f Updates: In Mandeep, Lalit Upadhayay, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh and Abhishek, the Indians boast of a threatening strike force and the South African defence will have to play out of their skin to keep them in check.

    LIVE IND vs RSA S/f Updates: In the front line, the ever-reliable Mandeep Singh has been a livewire. He has not only created opportunities, but has also placed himself at the right position at the right time to score some fine poaching goals.

    LIVE IND vs RSA S/f Updates: If Harmanpreet was not enough, the presence of Varun Kumar, Jugraj Singh and Amit Rohidas gives India a wide range of variation in penalty corners. While skipper Manpreet Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad have been the backbone of India’s midfield, Nilkanta Sharma has impressed all and sundry with his display in the tournament so far.