LIVE India vs South Africa Semi-final Men's Hockey, CWG 2022 Score and Updates: IND Lead 2-0 At Half Time; IND 0-0 RSA At The End Of 1st Quarter; Spirited Indian Hockey Team led by Manpreet Singh will be up for a challenge in their next match against a low-ranked South African side. As Indian hockey's goalkeeping stalwart PR Sreejesh gears up for the Commonwealth Games semifinal clash, he is drawing inspiration from the team's bronze-medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which came exactly a year ago. The bronze in Tokyo 202 sparked the resurgence of India as a superpower in world hockey. Sreejesh, who played a crucial role in India winning the bronze medal, recalls the historic campaign fondly, saying, "I cannot believe it has been a year already, as I remember the Tokyo Olympics campaign very clearly.

India outclassed Germany in an entertaining bronze-medal tie that ended 5-4. "The last few seconds were very close, intense and we even conceded a PC. Thinking of those moments, I have goosebumps," recalled Sreejesh, as he gears up for the all-important semifinal clash at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

In Pool A, South Africa, ranked 13th in FIH World Rankings, caused a big upset when they defeated the 9th-ranked New Zealand 4-3 in their last preliminary league match. That took South Africa to seven points, leaving the Black Sticks tied with Pakistan on four points from one win, one draw and two defeats. Pakistan, thus had a chance of climbing to the second spot if they managed to beat top seed and six-time champions Australia by a two-goal margin.

