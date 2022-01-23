Cape Town: Former India captain Virat Kohli was at his aggressive best against South Africa in the first innings at the final ODI at Newlands, Cape Town. Quinton de Kock and South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma were looking to build a partnership after Janneman Malan lost his wicket early against Deepak Chahar beautiful out-swinger.Also Read - LIVE IND vs SA 3rd ODI Score: De Kock Hits Ton; Hosts on Track For Big Total

South Africa batters have running between the wickets have been incredible in the series, however, a Bavuma couldn’t escape a brilliant run-out by India stand-in captain KL Rahul in the seventh over. It was a looking close in the first view but Bavuma was inches short of the crease. The moment Bavuma was declared out, Indian fielders were elated at his dismissal. Also Read - India vs South Africa Live Streaming 3rd ODI in India: When and Where to Watch

Kohli, who is known as someone who never minced his words, started saying something to Bavuma in Hindi. The 33 year old master batter was heard on the stump mic – “Halke mein le raha hai B#####d!” This roughly translates to – “Taking us lightly on the field…. !” Also Read - IND vs SA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints India vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Captain, Vice-Captain, Playing 11s For Today's India vs South Africa ODI, Injury And Team News of Match at Newlands, Cape Town at 2.00 PM IST January 23 Sunday

This is not the first instance where Kohli and Bavuma have come against each other. It is noteworthy that Bavuma always had the last laugh before as South Africa won the test and ODI series comprehensively.

In the third ODI at Cape Town, South Africa are in great position to post a good total on the scoreboard. de Kock has brought up 100-run partnership with Rassie Van der Dussen and is just one run away from scoring a hundred in the match.