LIVE India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup 2023, Pool D: Harmanpreet and Co Need to Win By 8-Goal Margin to Earn Direct Quarter-Final Spot

India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup 2023, Pool D: Harmanpreet and Co Need to Win By 8-Goal Margin to Earn Direct Quarter-Final Spot. If not then the hosts have to go through the crossovers, where they will meet New Zealand.

Published: January 19, 2023 6:56 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

LIVE India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup 2023, Pool D: Harmanpreet and Co Aim Big Margin Victory.

India vs Wales Hockey World Cup Live Score Updates

Bhubaneswar: An unbeaten India will seek to address their penalty-corner woes to post a big win against bottom-placed debutants Wales in their final pool match and qualify directly for the quarter-finals of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup here on Thursday. India will have to win by a 8-goal margin to earn a direct quarter-final spot. If two teams are on equal points and have the same number of wins, the rankings in the pool stage are decided on the basis of goal difference. In any case, India will not be knocked out of the tournament as they will finish second if they beat Wales — a task they are expected to accomplish. If India finish second in Pool D, they will play the third-place team in Pool C, which is New Zealand in the ‘crossover’ round.

Squads

India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh.

Wales: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill(gk), Rhys Payne(gk), Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser (captain), Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley (captain), Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker (captain), James Carson, Jack Pritchard.

Live Updates

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: That’s it! England finish Pool D without conceding a goal and occupy the top spot as of now after a 4-0 victory. For India they need to win by a big margin of 8-0. Can they do it ? We’ll find out in a few minutes.

  • 6:43 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: India’s chances of earning a direct quarter-final spot looks bleak as England has now hammered 4 goals past Spain. India will have to win by an 8-goal margin now!!

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: The goal-scorer from the 1st match, Hardik Singh has been ruled out of today’s game due to a hamstring injury and the likes of Vivek Sagar Prasad can take his place for the match.

  • 6:29 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: The match between England and Spain is the 3rd quarter now and the score-line is still the same, even though Spain are pressing hard to reduce the deficit.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: India will be playing their 98th match World Cup match today at the Kalinga Stadium. They have won 41 matches, lost the same number of games and drew a total of 15 times.

  • 6:26 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: If India finish 2nd in the group, they will play the crossovers against New Zealand, who finished 3rd in Pool C, behind Netherlands and Malaysia.

  • 6:22 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: India last won the World Cup, back in 1975- the third edition of the tournament. Since then, the Men in Blue didn’t even reach the Semis of the competition. After the historic Bronze medal in Tokyo Olympics, can India defy the odds in their home soil ?

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: HEAD TO HEAD | Both the teams have faced each other 5 times, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious in all the five meetings. In their last meeting in the Commonwealth Games, India hammered Wales by 4-1.

  • 6:12 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: HALF-TIME UPDATE | England are leading 2-0 at the break. As it stands now, India will have to mash in 6 goals, without conceding.

  • 6:06 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs WAL, Hockey World Cup 2023: England in their match against Spain are currently leading 2-0. If the score-line remains the same, then hosts have to win by a 6-goal margin to claim the top spot.

