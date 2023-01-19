Home

LIVE India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup 2023, Pool D: Harmanpreet and Co Need to Win By 8-Goal Margin to Earn Direct Quarter-Final Spot

India vs Wales, Hockey World Cup 2023, Pool D: Harmanpreet and Co Need to Win By 8-Goal Margin to Earn Direct Quarter-Final Spot. If not then the hosts have to go through the crossovers, where they will meet New Zealand.

Bhubaneswar: An unbeaten India will seek to address their penalty-corner woes to post a big win against bottom-placed debutants Wales in their final pool match and qualify directly for the quarter-finals of the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup here on Thursday. India will have to win by a 8-goal margin to earn a direct quarter-final spot. If two teams are on equal points and have the same number of wins, the rankings in the pool stage are decided on the basis of goal difference. In any case, India will not be knocked out of the tournament as they will finish second if they beat Wales — a task they are expected to accomplish. If India finish second in Pool D, they will play the third-place team in Pool C, which is New Zealand in the ‘crossover’ round.

India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh.

Wales: Toby Reynolds-Cotterill(gk), Rhys Payne(gk), Gareth Furlong, Daniel Kyriakides, Hywel Jones, Ioan Wall, Steve Kelly, Lewis Prosser (captain), Dale Hutchinson, Jacob Draper, Gareth Griffiths, Rhys Bradshaw, Rupert Shipperley (captain), Fred Newbold, Ben Francis, Luke Hawker (captain), James Carson, Jack Pritchard.

