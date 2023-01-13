  • Home
Updated: January 13, 2023 8:50 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

LIVE | IND Vs ESP, Hockey World Cup 2023 Updates 

India will be seeking to end a 48-year wait for the elusive gold medal when they begin their FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 campaign against Spain at the brand new Birsa Munda hockey stadium in Rourkela on Friday. Ranked sixth, India are clearly favourites against Spain with a sold-out crowd for backing. Coached by Max Caldas, former Dutch coach, Spain are no leftovers and expected to give a tough fight against the Harmanpreet Singh-led side. India’s only World Cup trophy came in 1975 when the Ajit Pal Singh-led side defeated Pakistan in final.

Squads

India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh.

Spain: Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill and Marc Vizcaino.

Live Updates

  • 8:49 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs ESP, Hockey World Cup 2023: That’s it. The hooter goes up. India begin campaign with a 2-0 win. Fireworks go up and the crowd erupts in joy.

  • 8:46 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs ESP, Hockey World Cup 2023: Penalty corner for Spain but fails to make most of the opportunity. Meanwhile Abhishek is back on the field after serving a 10-minute suspension. IND 2-0 ESP (59′)

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs ESP, Hockey World Cup 2023: Both teams had five shots on goal so far. IND 2-0 ESP (56′)

  • 8:41 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs ESP, Hockey World Cup 2023: Penalty corner given to Spain. India go for a referral. TV umpire says PC stays. India lose referral. Second PC for Spain. And once again Pathak denies the opposition. IND 2-0 ESP (54′)

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs ESP, Hockey World Cup 2023: Great chance for Spain but the Indian defenders were at the right place at the right time. Enrique hits a lose ball but gets deflected, the ball still in Spain’s possession but Pathak comes to the rescue. IND 2-0 ESP (53′)

  • 8:35 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs ESP, Hockey World Cup 2023: Bad news for India. Abhishek gets a yellow card – 10 minute suspension – for a foul. Spain should pounce on the opportunity. IND 2-0 ESP (49′)

  • 8:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs ESP, Hockey World Cup 2023: The fourth quarter gets underway and India are on the charge. Meanwhile, PR Sreejesh is shouting from the dugout to his teammates. IND 2-0 ESP (48′)

  • 8:29 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs ESP, Hockey World Cup 2023: Hooter goes up at the end of the third quarter. Just final 15 minutes left in the game and India are 2-0 up.

  • 8:27 PM IST

    LIVE | IND Vs ESP, Hockey World Cup 2023: Penalty corner for India. Harmanpreet Singh takes the shot and once again he shoots wide. Third time Harmanpreet shot wide in the match. Pretty rare from the Indian captain. IND 2-0 ESP (45′)

Published Date: January 13, 2023 5:42 PM IST

Updated Date: January 13, 2023 8:50 PM IST