India Vs Spain, Hockey World Cup 2023 Score, Match 4: Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas Star In IND Win









India will be seeking to end a 48-year wait for the elusive gold medal when they begin their FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 campaign against Spain at the brand new Birsa Munda hockey stadium in Rourkela on Friday. Ranked sixth, India are clearly favourites against Spain with a sold-out crowd for backing. Coached by Max Caldas, former Dutch coach, Spain are no leftovers and expected to give a tough fight against the Harmanpreet Singh-led side. India’s only World Cup trophy came in 1975 when the Ajit Pal Singh-led side defeated Pakistan in final.

Squads

India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh.

Spain: Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill and Marc Vizcaino.

