  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE, India Vs Spain, Hockey World Cup 2023 Score, Match 4: Hockey Fever Grips Rourkela
live

LIVE, India Vs Spain, Hockey World Cup 2023 Score, Match 4: Hockey Fever Grips Rourkela

LIVE | IND Vs ESP, Hockey World Cup 2023 Updates: In the last five meetings between them, both India and Spain have won two games each while one ended in a draw.

Updated: January 13, 2023 6:44 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

IND vs ESP, IND vs ESP hockey world cup 2023, IND vs ESP stats, IND vs ESP head to head, IND vs ESP hockey stats, IND vs ESP news, IND vs ESP latest updates, IND vs ESP key players, IND vs ESP players to watch out for, IND vs ESP live streaming, IND vs ESP star sports, IND vs ESP disney+hotstar, IND vs ESP at hockey world cup, India at hockey world cup, spain at hockey World cup, hockey world cup 2023, hockey world cup 2023 schedule, fih hockey world cup 2023 tickets, 2023 hockey world cup, fih hockey world cup 2023, hockey world cup 2023 rourkela, hockey world cup 2023 venue, odisha hockey world cup 2023, where is the hockey world cup 2023
Hockey World Cup 2023, India vs Spain, Live

LIVE | IND Vs ESP, Hockey World Cup 2023 Updates 

India will be seeking to end a 48-year wait for the elusive gold medal when they begin their FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 campaign against Spain at the brand new Birsa Munda hockey stadium in Rourkela on Friday. Ranked sixth, India are clearly favourites against Spain with a sold-out crowd for backing. Coached by Max Caldas, former Dutch coach, Spain are no leftovers and expected to give a tough fight against the Harmanpreet Singh-led side. India’s only World Cup trophy came in 1975 when the Ajit Pal Singh-led side defeated Pakistan in final.

Also Read:

Squads

India: Abhishek, Surender Kumar, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Lalit Upadhyay, Krishan Pathak, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, PR Sreejesh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Varun Kumar, Akashdeep Singh, Amit Rohidas (VC), Vivek Sagar Prasad and Sukhjeet Singh.

Spain: Andreas Rafi, Alejandro Alonso, Cesar Curiel, Xavi Gispert, Borja Lacalle, Álvaro Iglesias, Ignacio Rodríguez, Enrique Gonzalez, Gerard Clapes, Andreas Rafi, Jordi Bonastre, Joaquin Menini, Mario Garin, Marc Reyne, Marc Miralles, Pepe Cunill, Marc Recasens, Pau Cunill and Marc Vizcaino.

Live Updates

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE Updates: IND Vs ESP, Hockey World Cup 2023: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has announced a cash reward of INR 10 lakh each to both the state players in India squad for the World Cup. Amit Rohidas and Nilam Sanjeep Xess are the two Odia players in the India squad. Earlier, Patnaik had announced a cash reward of INR 1 crore each of the players if India win the World Cup.

  • 6:28 PM IST

    LIVE Updates: IND Vs ESP, Hockey World Cup 2023: India vs Spain Head-To-Head In Last 5 Meetings

    November 6, 2022: India 2-2 Spain (FIH Pro League)
    October 30, 2022: India 2-3 Spain (FIH Pro League)
    February 27, 2022: India 3-5 Spain (FIH Pro League)
    February 26, 2022: India 5-4 Spain (FIH Pro League)
    July 27, 2021: India 3-0 Spain (Tokyo Olympics)
  • 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE Updates: IND Vs ESP, Hockey World Cup 2023: Defense has been an area of concern for India. In recent past, the Indian defenders have been guilty of conceding late goals and that’s an area India head coach Graham Reid would be looking to focus on.

  • 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE Updates: IND Vs ESP, Hockey World Cup 2023: FYI, In Group A, Australia rout France 8-0 with hattricks from Jeremy Hayward and Tom Craig. In another Group A tie, Argentine defeated South Africa 1-0.

  • 6:15 PM IST

  • 6:15 PM IST

  • 6:14 PM IST

  • 6:13 PM IST

    LIVE Updates: IND Vs ESP, Hockey World Cup 2023: Crowd support will be a massive advantage for India. No other hockey stadium in the world has such massive crowd support and India would be taking that to count in the World Cup. Also the Birsa Munda Hockey stadium will be hosting its first international game with a sold-out crowd.

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE Updates: IND Vs ESP, Hockey World Cup 2023: India have a new captain in Harmanpreet Singh while Spain have the experience of Max Caldas as head coach. Caldas knows this Indian team very well having seen the grow over the years. Caldas was the head coach of Netherlands when the Dutch knocked India out during the 2018 World Cup in Bhubaneswar.

  • 5:59 PM IST

    LIVE Updates: IND Vs ESP, Hockey World Cup 2023: India start favourites against Spain on paper, although it’s even-stevens between both teams in the last five encounters.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Sports News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 13, 2023 5:42 PM IST

Updated Date: January 13, 2023 6:44 PM IST