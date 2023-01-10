live

LIVE Updates | Ind vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit And Co. Begin WC PREPS

After a 2-1 T20I series win against Sri Lanka, India are all set to turn its focus towards ODIs against the Dasun Shanaka-led side, with the series kickstarting from ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Both sides will look to get off to a winning start. The visitors cannot be taken as pushovers in sub-continent conditions and hence a cracker of a game is expected.

India’s Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay

