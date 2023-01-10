LIVE Updates | Ind vs SL, 1st ODI: Rohit And Co. Begin WC PREPS

live

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI – Live Cricket Score, Commentary

After a 2-1 T20I series win against Sri Lanka, India are all set to turn its focus towards ODIs against the Dasun Shanaka-led side, with the series kickstarting from ACA Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday. Both sides will look to get off to a winning start. The visitors cannot be taken as pushovers in sub-continent conditions and hence a cracker of a game is expected.

India’s Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Jeffrey Vandersay

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs SL, 1st ODI: Leggie Jeffrey Vandersay could get a look in. He is highly-rated in Lanka. Let us see if he can be the X-factor.

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs SL, 1st ODI: Fielding three spin choices in Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, and Yuzvendra Chahal will also give India batting depth right until no. 8.

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs SL, 1st ODI: A batting-friendly surface is expected at the Baraspara stadium in Guwahati and that should be good news for fans.

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs SL, 1st ODI: Kishan and Suryakumar are likely to miss out as captain Rohit hinted that at the pre-match presser.

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs SL, 1st ODI: After clinching the T20I series, Rohit and Co. start their ODI WC preparations and that happens at Guwahati on Tuesday against Sri Lanka. Hello and welcome to the LIVE updates of the game.

