live

LIVE IND vs SL Score, 1st ODI: India Ride on Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill Twin Fifties

India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: India Ride on Rohit Sharma-Shubman Gill Twin Fifties. Check ball-by-ball commentary of the Baraspora ODI from Guwahati on January 10. Checl LIVE streaming details.

Updated: January 10, 2023 2:56 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

Ind vs SL live score, Ind vs SL live cricket score, Ind vs SL live updates, India Playing XI, India predicted XI, India Likely XI, India vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs SL, India vs Sri Lanka squads, Team India, BCCI, BCCI News, India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, India vs Sri Lanka schedule, Ind vs SL Squads, Hardik Pandya, India vs Sri Lanka ODIs, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, India vs Sri Lanka ODI squads, India vs Sri Lanka ODI Schedule
India vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI - Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Live Ind vs SL – Live Cricket Score, Commentary: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the ODI series opener against India at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday. After winning the toss, Shanaka said left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka will make his ODI debut apart from Dunith Wellalage coming in for Maheesh Theekshana from the eleven which played in T20Is. “We are going to bowl first, because of the dew at night. It was a good boost, the way we played in the T20Is,” he added.

Also Read:

India captain Rohit Sharma said he would have liked to bowl first too, but thinks chasing is a good challenge. He also confirmed that Shubman Gill would open the batting with Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul forming the rest of the batting order, followed by all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel.

IND vs SL Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wicketkeeper), Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha and Dilshan Madushanka.

Live Updates

  • 3:03 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs SL ODI: OUT! LBW!! Sri Lanka finally have the breakthrough! Dasun Shanaka picks up his first wicket! Virat Kohli is the new man in for India. IND 143/1 (19.5)

  • 2:55 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs SL ODI: FIFTY for Shubman Gill as well!! No stopping any Indian batter today! India get better and better with every passing over. The Men in Blue are now at 118/0. IND 118/0 (18)

  • 2:51 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs SL ODI: 17 overs gone, India are cruising at 113/0. The openers are in solid touch and the Sri Lankan bowlers have no answer whatsoever. IND 113/0 (17)

  • 2:33 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs SL ODI: Rohit Sharma has completed his half-century! The Partnership is inching towards 100. Gill is very much in contention for his 50 as well! India are now at 94/0 after 14 overs of play. IND 94/0 (14)

  • 2:12 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs SL ODI: 9 overs gone, India are now at 69/0. Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill are in solid form today. IND 69/0 (9)

  • 1:57 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs SL ODI: Tidy over from Kasun Rajitha. Just 4 runs coming from the over. But India still maintain their healthy run-rate. IND 39/0 (5)

  • 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs SL ODI: 13 runs coming from the over!! Shubman Gill rakes up three consecutive fours from the over! India on fire! India are now at 35/0. IND 35/0 (4)

  • 1:46 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs SL ODI: It’s getting better and better for India with every passing over. It’s 10 now. Rohit Sharma looking in solid touch today. Gets two more boundaries from the over. IND 22/0 (3)

  • 1:43 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs SL ODI: 8 runs coming from the over, India are now at 12/0. Shubman Gill this time, like his captain gets off the mark with a boundary. Men in Blue with a bright start so far. IND 12/0 (2)

  • 1:37 PM IST

    LIVE Updates | IND vs SL ODI: First over done and dusted, India get themselves up and running with 4 runs on the board. Lone boundary coming off the bat of captain Rohit Sharma. IND 4/0 (1)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 10, 2023 2:56 PM IST

Updated Date: January 10, 2023 2:56 PM IST