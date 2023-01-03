live

LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Score: Suryakumar Yadav Perishes, IND in Spot of Bother

Updated: January 3, 2023 7:33 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

India kick-start 2023 with the Sri Lanka home series with Hardik Pandya leading the Men in Blue for the 3-match T20I series. There are quite a few names in the squad in Shivam Mavi, who will be making his India debut followed by Mukesh Kumar, who fetched a massive amount in the mini auction last month. Umran Malik will be leading the pace attack with Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson will be likely keeper for the Men in Blue. Pandya will have Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill as opening options along with ever dependable Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order.

Live Updates

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: OUT!!! Suryakumar Yadav departs!! Rajapaksa takes the catch, Karunaratne claims the wicket! India are now in a big spot of bother. Sanju Samson is the new man in. The two wicket-keeper batters now need to turn things around. IND 39/2 (5.1)

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India are feeling the heat after the early setback. Just 9 runs coming from the over. Men in Blue are now at 38/1. IND 38/1 (5)

  • 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: 3 overs gone, India are now at 29/1. Just 3 runs coming from it and after two good overs at the start, the home side falter and the visitors find their way in the early stages of the a match. IND 29/1 (3)

  • 7:19 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: OUT!! Maheesh Theekshana strikes for the Lankan Lions!! LBW! Shubman Gill takes the long walk back to the pavilion after the review check. India lose their first wicket. Ever dependable Suryakumar Yadav is the new man in. IND 28/1 (2.5)

  • 7:14 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: 9 runs coming from the over, India keeping up with the run-rate as the Men in Blue look to make full use of the powerplay restrictions. The home side are now at 26/0. IND 26/0 (2)

  • 7:07 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India are off to a brilliant start, thanks to Ishan Kishan as the Men in Blue eke out 17 runs from the over. Kishan hit 2 boundaries and maximum. Not the best of starts for Kasun. IND 17/0 (1)

  • 7:04 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill open innings for Team India. Kasun Rajitha has the new ball for Sri Lanka. Let’s Play!

  • 6:57 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan: I have played so many games here. It seams a lot here. I want to watch the ball and then take it from there. We are a young side and we are eager to express ourselves. When I first heard the news, thought it was a normal accident and people are making a big thing out of it, but when I got to know, I was really scared. Don’t know how fast my heartbeat was during the Ranji Trophy game. We wish him a speedy recovery and wish him all the best [on Rishabh Pant].

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya at the TOSS | Excited. Always been excited to play for the country, but obviously leading now makes it more special. Excited to see how this new bunch of guys express themselves. We were going to bat first. Yes this is a chasing ground but we want to put ourselves in more difficult situations generally in bilaterals. Anyone who comes here we will make sure we’ll give them the confidence. Two debutants today – Gill and Mavi. Arshdeep is not available.

  • 6:47 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Dasun Shanka at the TOSS | Going to bowl first. Dew factor will be there later. We were doing well in T20Is except the World Cup. We are following the routines. Got the same batting line-up we had previously. Bowlers will be changed.

