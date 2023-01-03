live

LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Score: Hardik Pandya and Co Aim Winning Start

LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Score: Watch live streaming, scores and updates of the 1st T20I at Wankhede. Check LIVE streaming details.

Published: January 3, 2023 5:09 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs SL, IND vs SL squads, IND vs SL schedule, IND vs SL live score, IND vs SL live score updates, IND vs SL live online score, IND vs SL live score streaming, IND vs SL playing XI, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka live score, India vs Sri Lanka live updates, India vs Sri Lanka schedule, India vs Sri Lanka timing, India vs Sri Lanka live online score, India vs Sri Lanka live streaming details, Cricket News
LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Score: Hardik Pandya and Co Aim Winning Start.

LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Score

India kick-start 2023 with the Sri Lanka home series with Hardik Pandya leading the Men in Blue for the 3-match T20I series. There are quite a few names in the squad in Shivam Mavi, who will be making his India debut followed by Mukesh Kumar, who fetched a massive amount in the mini auction last month. Umran Malik will be leading the pace attack with Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson will be likely keeper for the Men in Blue. Pandya will have Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill as opening options along with ever dependable Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order.

Also Read:

Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • 5:36 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon.

  • 5:35 PM IST

  • 5:34 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Umran Malik will be leading the pace attack with Arshdeep Singh. Pandya will have Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill as opening options along with ever dependable Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order.

  • 5:33 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL, 1st T20I: There are quite a few names in the squad in Shivam Mavi, who will be making his India debut followed by Mukesh Kumar, who fetched a massive amount in the mini auction last month.

  • 5:22 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India will be missing the services of Rishabh Pant for a quite some time as the 25-year old wicket-keeper batter was badly injured in a car accident recently. But thank God, India have Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson as his back-up.

  • 5:20 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Prior to the series, India played ODI and Test series against Bangladesh in December. India lost the 50-over series 2-1 before making a clean sweep of 2-0 in the Test series.

  • 5:19 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Team India kick-off 2023 with the home series against Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya will lead the Men in Blue in the T20I series first. With the first match of the year in their own backyard, India will be looking to make the best use of it.

  • 5:12 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Avishka Fernando, Ashen Bandara, Pramod Madushan, Dunith Wellalage, Nuwan Thushara, Kasun Rajitha, Sadeera Samarawickrama.

  • 5:11 PM IST

    LIVE | IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India Squad: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Rahul Tripathi, Mukesh Kumar, Shubman Gill, Shivam Mavi.

  • 5:10 PM IST

    Hello and Welcome to our LIVE Coverage of the 1st T20I match between India and Sri Lanka!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 3, 2023 5:09 PM IST