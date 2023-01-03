live

LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Score: Shivam Mavi Double Strike Put SL in Spot of Bother

India kick-start 2023 with the Sri Lanka home series with Hardik Pandya leading the Men in Blue for the 3-match T20I series. There are quite a few names in the squad in Shivam Mavi, who will be making his India debut followed by Mukesh Kumar, who fetched a massive amount in the mini auction last month. Umran Malik will be leading the pace attack with Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson will be likely keeper for the Men in Blue. Pandya will have Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill as opening options along with ever dependable Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order.

