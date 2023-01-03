live

LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Score: Shivam Mavi Double Strike Put SL in Spot of Bother

LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Score: Shivam Mavi Double Strike Put SL in Spot of Bother. Watch live streaming, scores and updates of the 1st T20I at Wankhede. Check LIVE streaming details.

Published: January 3, 2023 9:14 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Debayan Bhattacharyya

IND vs SL, IND vs SL squads, IND vs SL schedule, IND vs SL live score, IND vs SL live score updates, IND vs SL live online score, IND vs SL live score streaming, IND vs SL playing XI, India vs Sri Lanka, India vs Sri Lanka live score, India vs Sri Lanka live updates, India vs Sri Lanka schedule, India vs Sri Lanka timing, India vs Sri Lanka live online score, India vs Sri Lanka live streaming details, Cricket News
LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Score: Hardik Pandya and Co Aim Winning Start.

LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I Score

India kick-start 2023 with the Sri Lanka home series with Hardik Pandya leading the Men in Blue for the 3-match T20I series. There are quite a few names in the squad in Shivam Mavi, who will be making his India debut followed by Mukesh Kumar, who fetched a massive amount in the mini auction last month. Umran Malik will be leading the pace attack with Arshdeep Singh and Sanju Samson will be likely keeper for the Men in Blue. Pandya will have Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill as opening options along with ever dependable Suryakumar Yadav in the middle order.

Also Read:

Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: 3 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 16/1. Shivam Mavi has picked up a wicket on his debut. SL 16/1 (3)

  • 8:55 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Tidy over from the skipper, Sri Lanka start off with 3/0. SL 3/0 (1)

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka open innings for Sri Lanka. Hardik Pandya has the new ball for India. Captain leading from the front. Let’s Play!

  • 8:39 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Excellent play from Hooda and Patel as their fireworks lead India past 160. Sri Lanka need 163 runs to win. IND 162/5 (20)

  • 8:31 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: 2 overs to go, India are now at 134/5. Hooda and Axar Patel has to accelerate and see if they can get their side close to 155 or not. IND 155/5 (18)

  • 8:01 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: Another wicket is lost and India are in serious trouble now. Opener Ishan Kishan falls prey to Hasaranga as the Men in Blue are reeling at 78/4 after 11 overs of play. Pandya and Hooda are the crease. IND 78/4 (11)

  • 7:49 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India have lost yet another wicket in Sanju Samson and now it’s down to Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan to make things count. IND 64/3 (9)

  • 7:32 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: OUT!!! Suryakumar Yadav departs!! Rajapaksa takes the catch, Karunaratne claims the wicket! India are now in a big spot of bother. Sanju Samson is the new man in. The two wicket-keeper batters now need to turn things around. IND 39/2 (5.1)

  • 7:30 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India are feeling the heat after the early setback. Just 9 runs coming from the over. Men in Blue are now at 38/1. IND 38/1 (5)

  • 7:21 PM IST

    LIVE IND vs SL, 1st T20I: 3 overs gone, India are now at 29/1. Just 3 runs coming from it and after two good overs at the start, the home side falter and the visitors find their way in the early stages of the a match. IND 29/1 (3)

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 3, 2023 9:14 PM IST