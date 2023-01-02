LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Buzz: Hardik Says ‘New Year Resolution Is To Win ODI WC’

live

Updated: January 2, 2023 6:46 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India will be starting New Year 2023 with a T20I against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday. This will be Hardik’s third series as Indian captain. While Hardik’s biggest New Year resolution is to win the ODI World Cup later this year at home, his immediate focus would be on the game at hand tomorrow at the Wankhede Stadium. With no Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul missing in the T20I series against Lanka, Hardik will face a selection dilemma. Shubman Gill is likely to make his T20I debut on Tuesday and is expected t open the batting with Ishan Kishan.

Live Updates

    LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Buzz: The Indian players are in the field for training. All the players are in good spirits during the session. Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel and Umran Malik are likely to start in the first T20I.

    LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: On his Test return, Hardik says, “Let me be fully on blues first, and then I’ll see about the whites.”

    LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: Hardik Pandya on his bowling: “I know the only language that is hard work. Injuries are not in my hand but I believe in process. 2022 was individually my best year. We missed World Cup but that’s part & parcel of the game. My goal is to help team win multi-nation tournaments.”

    LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: “To win the World Cup for my country. Unfortunately we couldn’t make it in 2022 but we want to do it in a better way this year” : Hardik Pandya on New Year Resolution.

    LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: What happened TO Rishabh Pantt was unfortunate. Our love, prayers with him. He’s important player for team. We need to evaluate. In his absence, others will get opportunity. A huge difference when he’s not part.

    LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: Shubman Gill has been in good form in international cricket recently. He scored his maiden Test hundred against Bangladesh and was also in good nick in New Zealand.

Published Date: January 2, 2023 5:32 PM IST

Updated Date: January 2, 2023 6:46 PM IST