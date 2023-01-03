live

LIVE Updates | Ind vs SL, 1st T20I: Yuzi Chahal Has MASSIVE Milestone in Sight

Updated: January 3, 2023 11:25 AM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India will be starting New Year 2023 with a T20I against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday. This will be Hardik’s third series as Indian captain. While Hardik’s biggest New Year resolution is to win the ODI World Cup later this year at home, his immediate focus would be on the game at hand tomorrow at the Wankhede Stadium. With no Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul missing in the T20I series against Lanka, Hardik will face a selection dilemma. Shubman Gill is likely to make his T20I debut on Tuesday and is expected t open the batting with Ishan Kishan.

Live Updates

  • 11:28 AM IST
    LIVE Updates | Ind vs SL, 1st T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal has enjoyed good success against Sri Lanka picking 20 wickets in ten T20Is against them at an average of 15.65.
  • 11:27 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs SL, 1st T20I: Interesting to see where Suryakumar Yadav bats, will he play at No. 3, or will Sanju Samson occupy that spot? Ideally, the best batter of the side should take that position and given the form SKY is in, he takes it.

  • 11:11 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs SL, 1st T20I: Yuzvendra Chahal needs five more wickets to become the first Indian to take 300 T20I wickets. Can he get to that milestone tonight? We will find out.

  • 10:45 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs SL, 1st T20I: Remember, Sri Lanka is the Asia Cup champions and hence they will not be pushovers against India. We are surely in for a cracking battle.

  • 10:36 AM IST

  • 10:32 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs SL, 1st T20I: India coach Rahul Dravid has wished Rishabh Pant a quick recovery. The wicketkeeper-batter met with a horrific accident on Friday.

  • 10:06 AM IST

    LIVE Updates | Ind vs SL, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya, India’s T20 captain, spoke to the press and said that there is a new resolution in place for the side and that is to win the ODI WC in India.

  • 9:51 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Buzz: Hello and good morning. Here we provide you the LIVE updates and all the buzz from the upcoming India versus Sri Lanka first T20I.

  • 12:16 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Buzz: Will Kuldeep Yadav be picked over Yuzvendra Chahal, or will both feature in the playing XI for the opening T20I?

  • 11:43 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Buzz: There would be a match-up to look forward to when Wanindu Hasaranga will bowl against Sanju Samson. The Lankan wrist-spinner has dismissed Samson six times.

