live

LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Buzz: SKY in Blazing Form in Nets – WATCH

LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Live Updates: Follow minute-by-minute updates from Wankhede stadium, Mumbai for 1st T20I between IND vs SL. LIVE streaming details.

Updated: January 2, 2023 11:17 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs SL, Ind vs SL NEWS, Ind vs SL schedule, Hardik Pandya, Hardik Pandya news, Hardik Pandya age, Hardik Pandya runs, Hardik Pandya records, Hardik Pandya press conference, Hardik Pandya PC Live, Hardik Pandya pc live updates, India Playing XI, India Likely XI, India Probable XI, Cricket News, India vs Sri Lanka schedule, India vs Sri Lanka live score, India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, Indian Cricket Team
India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates

LIVE | IND vs SL, 1st T20I, Updates

live-india-vs-sri-lanka-1st-t20i-updates-wankhede-stadium-mumbai-january-3-tue-ind-vs-sl-live-streaming-hotstar-toss-playing-xi-timing-7-pm-hardik-pandya-kishan-sky-axar-shanaka-cricket-news

Also Read:

India will be starting New Year 2023 with a T20I against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Tuesday. This will be Hardik’s third series as Indian captain. While Hardik’s biggest New Year resolution is to win the ODI World Cup later this year at home, his immediate focus would be on the game at hand tomorrow at the Wankhede Stadium. With no Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul missing in the T20I series against Lanka, Hardik will face a selection dilemma. Shubman Gill is likely to make his T20I debut on Tuesday and is expected t open the batting with Ishan Kishan.

Live Updates

  • 11:43 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Buzz: There would be a match-up to look forward to when Wanindu Hasaranga will bowl against Sanju Samson. The Lankan wrist-spinner has dismissed Samson six times.

  • 11:39 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Buzz: Interesting to see the role of Sanju Samson in the side. Will he come in after Suryakumar Yadav?

  • 10:45 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Buzz: Suryakumar Yadav has been in premium form over 2022. He would be hoping to continue that at his home ground, a venue where has grown as a cricketer. He would have massive support from fans when he walks into the middle.

  • 10:34 PM IST

  • 10:17 PM IST
    LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Buzz: Meanwhile, Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has said that they have got an experienced squad for the series.
  • 9:50 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Buzz: Wankhede is a high-scoring venue and hence we can expect a lot of sixes and fours. It would be a mouthwatering prospect for fans.

  • 9:39 PM IST
    LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Buzz: In India, both the teams have clashed 14 times, with the home side winning 11 games and Sri Lanka two. India has won 17 T20Is and lost just eight encounters with one game ending in no result.
  • 9:22 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Buzz: Chetan Sharma is in all probability going to become the chief selector again. Thirteen ex-India cricketers have been shortlisted for the selection panel.

  • 9:12 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Buzz: At the PC, Hardik has made it clear that the New Year resolution is to win the ODI World Cup.

  • 9:10 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I, Buzz: Washington Sundar has been impressive with the limited chances he has got and he would be hoping to keep continuing it with the ODI WC coming up.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 2, 2023 11:16 PM IST

Updated Date: January 2, 2023 11:17 PM IST