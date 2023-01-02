Top Recommended Stories
live
LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: India Captain to Address Media at 4:45 PM IST
LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: Follow minute-by-minute updates from Wankhede stadium, Mumbai for 1st T20I between India-Sri Lanka. LIVE streaming details.
LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates
After the tour of Bangladesh, India takes on Sri Lanka in a white-ball series. The series will start with the T20Is and Hardik Pandya would lead the Indian side. Hardik is set to address a press conference today at 4:45 PM IST. During the session, he would be asked tough questions and it would be interesting to see if he reveals the playing XI. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.
Also Read:
LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: Follow minute-by-minute updates from Wankhede stadium, Mumbai for 1st T20I between India-Sri Lanka. LIVE streaming details.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.