LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: India Captain to Address Media at 4:45 PM IST

LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: Follow minute-by-minute updates from Wankhede stadium, Mumbai for 1st T20I between India-Sri Lanka. LIVE streaming details.

Updated: January 2, 2023 3:41 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates

LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates

After the tour of Bangladesh, India takes on Sri Lanka in a white-ball series. The series will start with the T20Is and Hardik Pandya would lead the Indian side. Hardik is set to address a press conference today at 4:45 PM IST. During the session, he would be asked tough questions and it would be interesting to see if he reveals the playing XI. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

Live Updates

  • 4:19 PM IST

    LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: Who will open the batting for India against Sri Lanka tomorrow? is it going to be Shubman Gill with Ishan Kishan or Ruturaj Gaikwad coming out with Kishan?

  • 3:37 PM IST

    LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: Hardik led the Indian side in the T20Is versus Ireland, New Zealand and hence he will not be new to the portfolio. He also led Gujarat Titans to the IPL triumph in their maiden season.

  • 3:25 PM IST

    LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: Stay hooked to this space for all the latest of the Wankhede game.

  • 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: There are also speculations over Umran Malik. Will the tearaway pacer find a spot in the XI versus Sri Lanka?

  • 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: Sri Lanka beat India in the Asia Cup and hence it will not be easy for the hosts. The Hardik-led side are expected to face stiff challenge.

  • 3:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: Reports suggest young Ruturaj Gaikwad, who has been in ominous touch in domestic cricket recently, would be opening with Kishan.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: There could be a conundrum at the top. In all probability, Ishan Kishan is surely one of the openers – who would join him? Will it be Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, or Shubman Gill?

  • 3:08 PM IST

    LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: Reports suggest that Hardik would be leading the side till the next T20 WC in 2024. If that is true, the process would start tomorrow.

  • 3:05 PM IST

    LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: In all probability, Hardik would be asked a barrage of questions from injury concerns to playing XI.

  • 3:05 PM IST

    LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: So, here we are – in moments from now – India captain Hardik Pandya will address the media in Mumbai. Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the first T20I.

Published Date: January 2, 2023 3:39 PM IST

Updated Date: January 2, 2023 3:41 PM IST