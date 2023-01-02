live

LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: India Captain to Address Media at 4:45 PM IST

LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: Follow minute-by-minute updates from Wankhede stadium, Mumbai for 1st T20I between India-Sri Lanka. LIVE streaming details.

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE Updates

LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates

After the tour of Bangladesh, India takes on Sri Lanka in a white-ball series. The series will start with the T20Is and Hardik Pandya would lead the Indian side. Hardik is set to address a press conference today at 4:45 PM IST. During the session, he would be asked tough questions and it would be interesting to see if he reveals the playing XI. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest.

LIVE | Hardik Pandya Press Conference Updates: Follow minute-by-minute updates from Wankhede stadium, Mumbai for 1st T20I between India-Sri Lanka. LIVE streaming details.

Load More