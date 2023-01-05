live

Pune: Shubman Gill will be aiming to up the ante in the Powerplay overs to keep his nearest competitor Ruturaj Gaikwad at bay as a buoyant India team aims to come all guns blazing against Sri Lanka in their bid to clinch the series in the second T20I on Thursday. India won a last-ball thriller by two runs in the opener at Wankhede while defending 163. India will be missing the services of Sanju Samson, who has been ruled out on medical team’s advice after suffering a niggle on his knee while attempting a catch in the first game. With Samson out, it will be interesting to see whether Rahul Tripathi makes his international debut today.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi, Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Nuwan Thushara.

Live Updates

  • 7:10 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Pretty good first over from Hardik Pandya. Just a wide and a single coming from the first six balls. SL 2/0 (1)

  • 7:01 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: The players are making their way into the middle. Captain Hardik Pandya will start for India. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis are at the crease for Sri Lanka.

  • 6:39 PM IST
    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Squads

    Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka
    India: Ishan Kishan(w), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tripathi, Hardik Pandya(c), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
  • 6:33 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: India have won the toss and wll bowl first.

  • 6:31 PM IST

  • 6:30 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Dream comes true for Rahul Tripathi. He get his maiden India cap from batting coach Vikram Rathour.

  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: India will be missing the services of Sanju Samson who has been ruled ruled after hurting his knee. Sanju’s absence might open the door for Rahul Tripathi. The bowling is likely to be the same like previous game.

  • 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd T20I: Hello and welcome to the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka from Pune. India have won the first game by two runs and a win here would help them clinch the series.

