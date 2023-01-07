live

LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: With the series locked 1-1, India and Sri Lanka aim for kill when they face in the third and final T20I in Rajkot on Saturday. India won the first game by two runs while the Lankans bounced back in the second with a 16-run win. India’a pacer bowling and top-order batting have been the areas of concern for Hardik Pandya’s men and the Men in Blue would hope everything falls in right place. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are high on confidence after winning the previous game and would like to continue the momentum.

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara and Nuwan Thushara.

