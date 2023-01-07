live

LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Hardik Pandya’s Men, Islanders Aim Series Victory In Rajkot

LIVE UPDATES | India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Follow minute-by-minute updates from Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot for 3rd T20I between IND vs SL. LIVE streaming details.

Updated: January 7, 2023 6:15 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Koushik Paul

India vs Sri Lanka, Ind vs SL, Ind vs SL NEWS, Ind vs SL schedule, Hardik Pandya, Hardik Pandya news, Hardik Pandya age, Hardik Pandya runs, Hardik Pandya records, India Playing XI, India Likely XI, India Probable XI ,Cricket News, India vs Sri Lanka schedule, India vs Sri Lanka live score, India vs Sri Lanka live streaming, Indian Cricket Team, Shivam Mavi, Sanju Samson updates, Sanju Samson injury updates, Dasun Shanaka
Live Updates, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I

LIVE UPDATES | India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: With the series locked 1-1, India and Sri Lanka aim for kill when they face in the third and final T20I in Rajkot on Saturday. India won the first game by two runs while the Lankans bounced back in the second with a 16-run win. India’a pacer bowling and top-order batting have been the areas of concern for Hardik Pandya’s men and the Men in Blue would hope everything falls in right place. On the other hand, Sri Lanka are high on confidence after winning the previous game and would like to continue the momentum.

Also Read:

Squads:

India: Hardik Pandya (C), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik, Shivam Mavi and Mukesh Kumar.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Ashen Bandara, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara and Nuwan Thushara.

Live Updates

  • 6:23 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: The Indian pace attack got a hammering in the last match with Arshdeep Singh bowling five no balls in two overs. Will Hardik Pandya go with the same team? Is there any chance Harshal Patel and Mukesh Kumar get a game today?

  • 6:21 PM IST

    LIVE UPDATES | IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: Hello and welcome to the third and final T20I between India and Sri Lanka. The series is locked at 1-1.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: January 7, 2023 6:15 PM IST

Updated Date: January 7, 2023 6:15 PM IST