India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: India and Sri Lanka will lock horns with each other in what will be the final league match of both the teams. While India is all set to appear in the semi-finals, Lankans will be packing their bags after the match. The result of the match would bare no consequence to the fate of both the teams. But, for India a victory would give them a slight chance of finishing the league stage at the top of points table (if Australia loses their final league game against South Africa) which would further enable them to play a weaker New Zealand in the semi-final.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket score and Updates: Sri Lanka Won the Toss and Chose to Bat First

For Sri Lanka this match is all about regaining their moral ground and ending the ICC World Cup 2019 on a high note. With inconsistent cricket thourghout the tournament, it has been a dismal outing for the islanders. Thus beating a dominant India would help them boost their confidence for the future. Also, in their last match against the West Indies the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side showed positive intent and played fearless cricket and they would hope to repeat the same against Virat Kohli & Co.

TOSS – Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga

Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to remain cloudy in Leeds with a minimal chance of rain in during the initial hours of the game. But the later parts of the day hold no probability of rain as per se and a full-length game can be expected. The temperature shall hover around 17-20 degree Celcius.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal.