Live Updates

  • 6:41 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Updates: OUT! Bhuvneshwar Kumar removes Thisara Perera for 2. This is a terrific catch! The big-hitting Perera fails to hit them big. It is a slower one outside off, Perera swings but it goes off the bottom high up in the air towards long off. Pandya runs in and takes a brilliant catch diving forward. Sri Lanka 260/7 in 49.3 overs vs India

  • 6:37 PM IST

    Sri Lanka fans were ecstatic when Angelo Mathews reached the three-figure mark!

  • 6:36 PM IST
    OUT! Jasprit Bumrah removes Angelo Mathews for 113. CAUGHT! End of brilliant innings by Mathews! This is full and on off, Mathews hits it towards cover but does not keep it down. Rohit Sharma there takes it by moving to his right. SL 253/6 in 48.2 overs vs IND
  • 6:30 PM IST

    FOUR! Centurion Mathews finds the gap this time and gets a much-needed boundary. Shorter in length and on middle, Mathews goes back and drags it through mid-wicket. The ball races away to the fence. 250 up for Sri Lanka!

  • 6:22 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Score and Updates: FOUR, a much-needed boundary for Sri Lanka! De Silva founds the gap brilliantly! Just the flick of the risk! Pandya bowls the seam-up delivery. Dhanajaya flicks it between deep mid-wicket and deep square leg for a boundary. SL 239/5 in 45.5 overs vs IND

  • 6:14 PM IST

    Hail the champ – what a knock by Angelo Mathews!

  • 6:13 PM IST

    HUNDRED! Angelo Mathews slams 3rd ODI century for Sri Lanka. Poor, poor bowling! Too predictable from Pandya. He bangs it short again and this time Mathews waits for it and slaps it over point. Gets to his ton in style. Takes his helmet off and soaks his applause. third ODI ton and all three have come against India. He would look to go big now. Sri Lanka 227/5 in 44 overs vs India

  • 6:05 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Updates: FOUR BYES! A rare mistake by MS Dhoni. You do not see that often. Mathews comes down the track and Pandya bowls it outside off. Angelo swings but misses. It bounces in front of Dhoni. It turns away from him and goes to the fence behind. Bonus runs for Lankans. Sri Lanka! Sri Lanka 212/5 in 42 overs vs India

  • 6:02 PM IST

    FOUR! 200 up for the Lankan tigers, runs flowing here for Sri Lanka! Mathews brings out the reverse sweep and hits it well above point. It trickles away to the fence. The point fielder does give it a chase but finishes second. Sri Lanka 200/5 in 40 overs vs India

  • 5:51 PM IST

    Kuldeep Yadav provides Team India with a ‘much-needed’ breakthrough!

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: India and Sri Lanka will lock horns with each other in what will be the final league match of both the teams. While India is all set to appear in the semi-finals, Lankans will be packing their bags after the match. The result of the match would bare no consequence to the fate of both the teams. But, for India a victory would give them a slight chance of finishing the league stage at the top of points table (if Australia loses their final league game against South Africa) which would further enable them to play a weaker New Zealand in the semi-final.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket score and Updates: SL 251/5 in 48 overs vs IND

For Sri Lanka this match is all about regaining their moral ground and ending the ICC World Cup 2019 on a high note. With inconsistent cricket throughout the tournament, it has been a dismal outing for the islanders. Thus beating a dominant India would help them boost their confidence for the future. Also, in their last match against the West Indies the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side showed positive intent and played fearless cricket and they would hope to repeat the same against Virat Kohli & Co.

TOSS – Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga

Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to remain cloudy in Leeds with a minimal chance of rain in during the initial hours of the game. But the later parts of the day hold no probability of rain as per se and a full-length game can be expected. The temperature shall hover around 17-20 degree Celcius.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal.