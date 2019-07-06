Live Updates

  • 8:10 PM IST

    FOUR! A one-handed boundary for Rohit, he moves into the 40s. A slower one on middle, the vice-captain lofts it over mid on. His hand comes off the handle and it goes for a one bounce boundary in the long on region. India 75/0 in 12.3 overs, need 190 runs to win vs Sri Lanka (264/7)

  • 8:01 PM IST

    Rohit and Rahul have made sure that India stay in total command of the chase!

  • 8:00 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Updates: FOUR! What a shot by KL Rahul to end Powerplay 1! Brilliant! This is shorter and on middle, Rahul arches back and upper cuts it over the keeper’s head for a boundary. India are cruising at the moment. India 59/0 in 10 overs vs Sri Lanka (264/7)

  • 7:54 PM IST
    FOUR! Easy pickings for Rohit, 50 up for Team India – another big over! Another poor ball and Rohit puts it away! He slants this one on the pads, Rohit works it through mid-wicket. No fielder in the deep and it races away. IND 51/0 in 7 overs, need 214 runs to win vs SL (264/7)
  • 7:49 PM IST

    India openers provide breezy start in 265 chase vs Sri Lanka!

  • 7:49 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Overcompensates now, second boundary of the over – 11 runs from it. Malinga bowls this on the pads, Rohit works it through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence. India 39/0 in 5 overs vs Sri Lanka (264/7)

  • 7:27 PM IST

    Rahul is looking positive and is getting into good positions while playing shots. Rohit and Rahul are picking bad balls and putting them away in style. India is on its way. IND: 27/0 in 3 overs

  • 7:21 PM IST

    CLASS… written all over it. After a beautiful boundary from Rohit, Rahul joins the party with a backfoot punch. The openers are also pinching quick singles. IND: 14/0 in 2 overs

  • 7:18 PM IST

    Steady start for India as KL Rahul sees off the first over. He looked tentative and was looking to get his eye in and asses conditions. Both Rohit and Rahul are off-the-mark. Malinga is looking hot as he is eyeing to take wickets. IND: 2/0 in 1 over.

  • 6:53 PM IST

    ‘Ballistic’ Bumrah was once again the pick of the bowlers for Team India!

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: India and Sri Lanka will lock horns with each other in what will be the final league match of both the teams. While India is all set to appear in the semi-finals, Lankans will be packing their bags after the match. The result of the match would bare no consequence to the fate of both the teams. But, for India a victory would give them a slight chance of finishing the league stage at the top of points table (if Australia loses their final league game against South Africa) which would further enable them to play a weaker New Zealand in the semi-final.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket score and Updates: SL 264/7 in 50 overs vs IND

For Sri Lanka this match is all about regaining their moral ground and ending the ICC World Cup 2019 on a high note. With inconsistent cricket throughout the tournament, it has been a dismal outing for the islanders. Thus beating a dominant India would help them boost their confidence for the future. Also, in their last match against the West Indies the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side showed positive intent and played fearless cricket and they would hope to repeat the same against Virat Kohli & Co.

TOSS – Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga

Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to remain cloudy in Leeds with a minimal chance of rain in during the initial hours of the game. But the later parts of the day hold no probability of rain as per se and a full-length game can be expected. The temperature shall hover around 17-20 degree Celcius.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal.