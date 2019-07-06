Live Updates

  • 9:44 PM IST

    200 up for India with this glorious drive from KL Rahul. FOUR! He finds the gap with ease. Rahul moves onto 87. It was short and on middle, Rahul swivels and pulls it through backward square leg for a boundary. India 203/1 in 33 overs, need 62 runs to win vs Sri Lanka (264/7)

  • 9:37 PM IST

    Rohit Sharma enters history books with another sensational hundred!

  • 9:35 PM IST

    FOUR! What a shot to get off the mark, Virat Kohli shows his class! Sligtly fuller and around off, Kohli takes a few steps down and then caresses it through covers for a boundary.

  • 9:34 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Updates: OUT! Soft, soft dismissal to brilliant innings! Kasun Rajitha removes Rohit Sharma for 103. The whole ground is on its feet, the Sri Lanka players run to Rohit to congratulate him. He raises his bat to acknowledge the applause from the crowd. Another batsman in this World Cup has been dismissed almost immediately after getting to his ton. Rajitha bowls a slower one on off, Rohit chips it gently to mid-off. Mathews takes a simple catch. Finally a wicket for Sri Lanka but it is a little too late. The 189-run stand has done its job. IND 189/1 in 30.1 overs, need 76 runs to win vs SL (264/7)

  • 9:26 PM IST

    ‘Cometh the hour, cometh the man’ – Rohit Sharma, take a bow!

  • 9:25 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Score and Updates: HUNDRED! Rohit Sharma slams record-breaking 27th ODI hundred. Gets to his ton in style! This is his 5th World Cup ton. First batsman to score 5 hundreds in a World Cup edition. He is in some form in this tournament. Wow! Rajitha bowls a half-tracker on middle, Rohit goes back and pulls it through mid-wicket for a boundary. India 183/0 in 29 overs, need 82 runs to win vs Sri Lanka (264/7)

  • 9:17 PM IST

    FOUR! Easy, just very easy for Rohit Sharma. A full toss outside off with no protection in the deep. He just puts bat to ball, finds the gap through covers for a boundary. IND 174/0 in 27 overs vs SL (264/7)

  • 9:15 PM IST

    FOUR! Edgy boundary for Rohit but fortune is also in India’s favour. This is wide outside off, Rohit throws his bat at it. It goes off the outside edge past the diving keeper and into the third man fence. So what started off as a good over for Sri Lanka ends as a good one for India. India 160/0 in 26 overs, need 105 runs to win vs Sri Lanka (264/7)

  • 9:10 PM IST

    FOUR! 85 now for Rohit Sharma! Shorter in length and outside off, Rohit goes back and cuts it through point. IND 156/0 in 25.4 overs vs SL (264/7)

  • 9:02 PM IST

    KL Rahul is also making Sri Lanka pay, he reaches his half-century!

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: India and Sri Lanka will lock horns with each other in what will be the final league match of both the teams. While India is all set to appear in the semi-finals, Lankans will be packing their bags after the match. The result of the match would bare no consequence to the fate of both the teams. But, for India a victory would give them a slight chance of finishing the league stage at the top of points table (if Australia loses their final league game against South Africa) which would further enable them to play a weaker New Zealand in the semi-final.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket score and Updates: IND 189/1 in 30.1 overs vs  SL (264/7)

For Sri Lanka this match is all about regaining their moral ground and ending the ICC World Cup 2019 on a high note. With inconsistent cricket throughout the tournament, it has been a dismal outing for the islanders. Thus beating a dominant India would help them boost their confidence for the future. Also, in their last match against the West Indies the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side showed positive intent and played fearless cricket and they would hope to repeat the same against Virat Kohli & Co.

TOSS – Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga

Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to remain cloudy in Leeds with a minimal chance of rain in during the initial hours of the game. But the later parts of the day hold no probability of rain as per se and a full-length game can be expected. The temperature shall hover around 17-20 degree Celcius.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal.