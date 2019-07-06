Live Updates

    IND vs SL Live Score and Updates: How easy was that! India have chased this total down without breaking a sweat. They have made a strong statement heading into the semis. Chasing what was first thought to be a tricky score, India got off to a flier. Their openers came out all guns blazing. They sealed the deal with a 189-run stand. Both the openers scored a ton. They though fell soon after getting to their hundred. Pant too did not contribute a lot. Pandya and Kohli though ensured there weren’t any more wickets to fall and took India over the line. The Sri Lanka bowling was not disciplined. They were too wide or too straight. Only Perera bowled with some control but defending such totals you need to very accurate and right on the money from the word go.

    ‘Hail the Hitman’!!

    MAN OF THE MATCH, Rohit Sharma, says he is just trying to go out there and do his job. Mentions he is not thinking about the milestones. States he wants to keep his head clear and get the team over the finishing line. Reckons the shot selection is very important once you are in, he needs to asses the pitch and then see what shot can be played on the wicket. Further adds it has worked for him and he has learnt to be disciplined. Mentions he was not thinking about a ton in this game, he forgets about what has happened and he looks to start everyday as a fresh day. Appreciates Malinga and says he has been a champion bowler, he is a match-winner and he has shown it over the years what he is capable off and has delivered time and again. Ends by saying he is not thinking about who he is facing in the semis, they want to celebrate today’s victory and whoever they face, they want to play well.

    Complete domination by Team India, what a clinical performance by Men in Blue!

    IND vs SL Live Updates: A single off the outside edge! Fuller and around off, Pandya looks to drive but it goes off the outside edge, down to the third man for one. INDIA WIN THE GAME BY 7 WICKETS! India (265/3) beat Sri Lanka (264/7) by 7 wickets at Headingley. Rahul 111, Rohit 103, Rajitha 1/47

    IND vs SL Live Score and Updates: OUT! Isuru Udana removes Rishabh Pant for 4. It is not going over and Ball Tracker shows three reds. Pant has to take the long walk back. Udana gets a wicket, good use of the review. It won’t make a difference to the game though. A slower one on middle, Pant swings across the line by going down on one knee but misses to get hit on the box. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Sri Lanka review. Replays roll in and they show that the on-field call has to be overturned. India 253/3 in 42 overs, need 12 runs to win vs Sri Lanka (264/7)

    FOUR! Rishabh Pant gets off the mark with a boundary! This has been bludgeoned! Fuller and on off, Pant smashes it down the ground and the ball races away to the fence. 250 up for India, 15 away from win vs Sri Lanka.

    FOUR! India are racing towards the victory, they need only under 20 now! Fuller and around off, Kohli leans into it and strokes it through covers. The ball races away to the fence.

    Team India fans are ecstatic after KL Rahul’s brilliant hundred!

    IND vs SL Live Updates: OUT! KL Rahul does not stay till the end, he departs for 111! Malinga gets a wicket. This is short and on the body of Rahul. It keeps coming in with the angle. Rahul looks to evade it by falling onto the ground. Before he does so though, it kisses the glove and goes to the keeper who takes it by diving forward. End of brilliant innings from him. He has done his job. IND 244/2 in 41 overs, need 21 runs to win vs SL (264/7)

India vs Sri Lanka HIGHLIGHTS: India and Sri Lanka will lock horns with each other in what will be the final league match of both the teams. While India is all set to appear in the semi-finals, Lankans will be packing their bags after the match. The result of the match would bare no consequence to the fate of both the teams. But, for India a victory would give them a slight chance of finishing the league stage at the top of points table (if Australia loses their final league game against South Africa) which would further enable them to play a weaker New Zealand in the semi-final.

India vs Sri Lanka HIGHLIGHTS: IND (265/3 in 43.3 overs) beat SL (264/7) by 7 Wickets at Headingley

For Sri Lanka this match is all about regaining their moral ground and ending the ICC World Cup 2019 on a high note. With inconsistent cricket throughout the tournament, it has been a dismal outing for the islanders. Thus beating a dominant India would help them boost their confidence for the future. Also, in their last match against the West Indies the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side showed positive intent and played fearless cricket and they would hope to repeat the same against Virat Kohli & Co.

TOSS – Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga

Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to remain cloudy in Leeds with a minimal chance of rain in during the initial hours of the game. But the later parts of the day hold no probability of rain as per se and a full-length game can be expected. The temperature shall hover around 17-20 degree Celcius.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal.