  • 5:08 PM IST

    FOUR! This is very wide outside off, so wide, that it would have been signalled one had he left it. Mathews still goes after it. It goes off the toe end uppishly but through covers for one. SL 131/4 in 30.1 overs vs IND

  • 5:01 PM IST

    OHHH that was so close for an outside edge! A loose shot from Mathews to end the over. This is short and outside off, Mathews throws his bat at it but the ball goes past the outside edge. Just the two runs from Bumrah’s first over in the second spell. Sri Lanka 118/4 in 28 overs vs India

  • 4:53 PM IST

    The ‘atmosphere’ at Headingley is electric!

  • 4:52 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Score and Updates: FOUR! Poor ball and put away! Shorter and outside off, Mathews hits it through covers and the ball races away to the fence. 50-run stand up between the two. They have steadied the ship nicely but now need to step on the gas. SL 109/4 in 26 overs vs IND

  • 4:48 PM IST

    3 runs from Jadeja’s over, another tidy one from the left-hander. He and Kuldeep are keeping a tab on Sri Lanka’s scoring rate so far. On the last delivery, Mathews goes hard at it but Kohli makes a great dive to stop the ball. Sri Lanka 102/4 in 25 overs vs India

  • 4:39 PM IST

    FOUR! Slog sweep by Thirimanne and it fetches the maximum result for Sri Lanka. Spoils what was a top over till then by Kuldeep. This is tossed up on off, Thirimanne plays the slog sweep. Hits it nicely through mid-wicket for a boundary. SL 93/4 in 22 over vs IND

  • 4:32 PM IST

    FOUR! Too short from Kuldeep and Sri Lanka get a much-needed boundary – Mathews is the man. First after the 8th over. Short and outside off, Mathews goes back and punches it through covers for a boundary. Sri Lanka 83/4 in 20 overs vs India

  • 4:28 PM IST

    India completely dominating the proceedings here at Headingley!

  • 4:26 PM IST

    IND vs SL Live Updates: Run out chance goes abegging! Thirimanne works it to the right of mid-wicket. He wants a run but Mathews it not interested as he is ball watching. Thirimanne comes way down the track but now has to turn back. Pant there dives to his right but does not collect it cleanly and LT gets back in time. SL 74/4 in 18 overs vs IND

  • 4:20 PM IST

    Drinks, time for a breather! India have absolutely bossed the first passage of play. Well for Bumrah, it has been just another day in the office. But the luck has been on his side too today which was missing in the previous few matches. Jadeja ever since he has come into the attack has been unplayable. He seems to be on a mission to prove his critics wrong.

India vs Sri Lanka LIVE: India and Sri Lanka will lock horns with each other in what will be the final league match of both the teams. While India is all set to appear in the semi-finals, Lankans will be packing their bags after the match. The result of the match would bare no consequence to the fate of both the teams. But, for India a victory would give them a slight chance of finishing the league stage at the top of points table (if Australia loses their final league game against South Africa) which would further enable them to play a weaker New Zealand in the semi-final.

India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket score and Updates: SL 102/4 in 25 overs vs IND

For Sri Lanka this match is all about regaining their moral ground and ending the ICC World Cup 2019 on a high note. With inconsistent cricket throughout the tournament, it has been a dismal outing for the islanders. Thus beating a dominant India would help them boost their confidence for the future. Also, in their last match against the West Indies the Dimuth Karunaratne-led side showed positive intent and played fearless cricket and they would hope to repeat the same against Virat Kohli & Co.

TOSS – Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first

Venue: Headingley, Leeds.

Teams:

India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni(w), Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Perera(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lasith Malinga

Weather Forecast

The weather is expected to remain cloudy in Leeds with a minimal chance of rain in during the initial hours of the game. But the later parts of the day hold no probability of rain as per se and a full-length game can be expected. The temperature shall hover around 17-20 degree Celcius.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Avishka Fernando, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Malinga, Angelo Mathews, Jeevan Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Thisara Perera, Nuwan Pradeep, Milinda Siriwardana, Lahiru Thirimanne, Isuru Udana and Jeffrey Vandersay.

India: Virat Kohli (C), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal.