LIVE India Women vs Sri Lanka, Women’s Asia Cup Final Score and Updates: A solid Indian team start as favourites to win their seventh Women’s Asia Cup title when they face a confident Sri Lanka in the final of the ongoing tournament at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. After winning their opening match co-incidentally against Sri Lanka, India have had experiments in their subsequent matches, though it didn’t work out against Pakistan.Also Read - Women's Asia Cup: Sri Lanka To Face India In Final After Edging Pakistan By One Run In Last-Ball Thriller

Harmanpreet’s words about giving middle-order the game time, an aspect which cost them winning big knockout games in pressure situations, has been the major theme of India in the ongoing Asia Cup. Also Read - Women's Asia Cup Semi Final 1: India Reign Supreme Against Thailand To Confirm Ticket To Final

With Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana getting runs on their good days with the bat, Jemimah Rodrigues has stood up to be a consistent performer for India. Also Read - IN-W vs TL-W LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch India Women vs Thailand Women Semi Final 1 Asia Cup 2022 Online And On TV

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are in a Women’s Asia Cup final after 14 years, thanks to a thrilling one-run win over Pakistan in the second semi-final. The Chamari Athapaththu-led side successfully defended 12 runs off the last two overs to enter the Asia Cup final.

With the men’s team having stunned everyone to win the Asia Cup Trophy in the UAE in September, Sri Lanka must be heavily motivated to join their counterparts in being champions of the multi-nation event.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicket-keeper), Kaushani Nuthyangana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Methtananda, Inoka Ranaweera, Rashmi Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi.