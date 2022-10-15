LIVE India Women vs Sri Lanka, Women’s Asia Cup Final Score and Updates: A solid Indian team start as favourites to win their seventh Women’s Asia Cup title when they face a confident Sri Lanka in the final of the ongoing tournament at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. After winning their opening match co-incidentally against Sri Lanka, India have had experiments in their subsequent matches, though it didn’t work out against Pakistan.Also Read - Women's Asia Cup: Sri Lanka To Face India In Final After Edging Pakistan By One Run In Last-Ball Thriller

Harmanpreet's words about giving middle-order the game time, an aspect which cost them winning big knockout games in pressure situations, has been the major theme of India in the ongoing Asia Cup.

With Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana getting runs on their good days with the bat, Jemimah Rodrigues has stood up to be a consistent performer for India.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, are in a Women’s Asia Cup final after 14 years, thanks to a thrilling one-run win over Pakistan in the second semi-final. The Chamari Athapaththu-led side successfully defended 12 runs off the last two overs to enter the Asia Cup final.

With the men’s team having stunned everyone to win the Asia Cup Trophy in the UAE in September, Sri Lanka must be heavily motivated to join their counterparts in being champions of the multi-nation event.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav, K.P. Navgire.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicket-keeper), Kaushani Nuthyangana, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Malsha Shehani, Madushika Methtananda, Inoka Ranaweera, Rashmi Silva, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasuriya, Tharika Sewwandi.

Live Updates

  • 12:32 PM IST

    12:32 PM IST
Sri Lanka won the toss and choose to bat.

  • 12:29 PM IST

    12:29 PM IST
Toss update in a few minutes….

  • 12:24 PM IST

    12:24 PM IST
India won't get a chance to settle scores with Pakistan at least in this edition as Sri Lanka knocked them out in the semifinals. At least on paper, the summit clash is a complete mismatch as only one Sri Lankan batter (Oshadi Ranasinghe) has managed to scale the 100-plus strike-rate.

  • 12:21 PM IST

    12:21 PM IST
The only blip in an otherwise flawless campaign was a defeat against arch-rivals Pakistan due to some bizarre planning by coach Ramesh Powar and Harmanpreet.

  • 12:18 PM IST

    12:18 PM IST
The most heartening aspect was how three 'seasoned' youngsters — 18 year-old Shafali Verma (161 runs and 3 wickets), 22-year-old Jemimah Rodrigues (215 runs) and 25-year-old Deepti Sharma (94 runs and 13 wickets) put their hands up and carried the team through to the summit clash.

  • 12:15 PM IST

    12:15 PM IST
Even Mandhana, who led in three games, skipped one game and didn't need to contribute much. The biggest takeaway from a tournament like this is that Indian team's junior members could react to pressure situations in a perfect manner when they were thrown at the deep end of the pool.

  • 12:12 PM IST

    12:12 PM IST
Such has been the impact of the Indian team, that skipper Harmanpreet played only four games (81 runs) and in total faced a only 72 balls in those matches.

  • 12:09 PM IST

    12:09 PM IST
The tournament brought to fore India's depth as the younger crop of players has shouldered the burden of taking the team to the final without any tangible contribution from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and her deputy Smriti Mandhana.

  • 12:06 PM IST

    12:06 PM IST
A ruthless Indian team would look to reassert its supremacy and aim to win an unprecedented seventh Asia Cup title when it clashes with Sri Lanka in the final here on Saturday.

  • 12:04 PM IST

    12:04 PM IST
Hello and welcome to the live cricket coverage of women's Asia Cup Final between India and Sri Lanka here at the Sylhet International Stadium in Bangladesh.